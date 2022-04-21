The wedding season has been in a full swing this summer due to the relaxation of COVID-19 rules imposed by the government. It has become a common scene to attend a wedding every other week. Vizag being a small city, everyone knows everyone here. If you are also stuck in the same loop and are looking for the best florists in town to buy beautiful bouquets, we have you covered. Just not for weddings, these florists in Vizag are the perfect choice for every occasion and to even just keep a fresh and happy vibe at home.

Despite the fact that most of the flowers are imported from across the country, these florists offer fresh and exotic flowers which are sure to have a lasting impression. Here is a list of the best florists in Vizag:

#1 Mr Florist

Mr Florist is a famous flower shop near the Siripuram Circle among the locals. This shop promises to deliver exceptionally high-quality roses and bouquets. With a wide range of collections, they design flowers for all occasions. From your simple red roses to the mesmerising lillies, you can find them all.

#2 FlowerAura

Located in Srinagar (behind Rama Talkies Theatre), Flowers Aura offers same-day home delivery till midnight across the city. They offer a great collection of tulips and many other flower bouquets for any occasion. The flower store also offers combos for those who are looking for gifting options. Buy a cake and a bouquet at the same place at affordable rates.

#3 VIP Florist

The VIP Florist stocks fresh flowers, showpieces and different decorative gift products. You’ll find fresh flowers as well as imported artificial flowers, and home decor items like foliage, showpieces and vases. This unique florist located in CBM Compound has gone all out and imports the most sought after black roses for those who love that dramatic touch.

#4 Vizag Flowers

Vizag Flowers located in Seethampeta, Visakhapatnam is yet another florist that offers all varieties of flowers. From orchids, carnations, lilies, gerberas, tulips, and dahlias to the most beautiful roses, they use all the possible combinations in their creative bouquets. Visit the florist for your next occasion.

#5 Ferns and Petals

Ferns N Petals are one of the largest retail networks of florists in India. Your one-stop destination, not only for roses but also cakes, gifts, and chocolates. Whether you need flowers for your BFF’s birthday or for a cousin’s wedding, this is a place to consider. Ferns and Petals is located near Ram Nagar. The retail chain also takes up orders for event decorations.

#6 Flora & Flora

From flower bouquets and baskets to floral décor for parties, functions and even cars, Flora & Flora does it all. With an all-time availability of roses, lilies, carnations, anthuriums, chrysanthemums, orchids and summer tulips, this is the best place to shop this summer. Get your car adorned with the best flowers in Vizag for your D-Day or take your wedding look several notches higher with their floral jewellery options! The store is located at Ram Nagar.

#7 AR Orchid Florist

Yet another florist located in Ram Nagar, this flower boutique is your go-to store for all things floral. From weddings to baby showers, they make sure the decor is fit for your social media. AR Orchid Florist stocks a variety of fresh, vibrant flowers such as roses, tulips, orchids, carnations, sunflowers and chrysanthemums to name a few.

