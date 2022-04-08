Pre-wedding shoots are the hoarded memoirs of one’s love and hold a very special place in every couple’s romantic journey. While the days leading to ‘The-Big-Fat-Wedding’ can be hectic for everyone involved, a pre-wedding photoshoot can give you both some time off. Additionally, it allows the couple to dress up as well for the Instagram pictures. So all the to-be-married couples, doll up as we take you through the best locations for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in Vizag. With Vizag being a coastal area, there is no dearth of scenic locations for aesthetic pictures.

#1 Thotlakonda Beach

Don’t be surprised if you see long red flowing saree pallus here. This beach is popular for photo shoots and movie shootings. With the natural arch present here, it is the perfect choice for a pre-wedding shoot. The picturesque views add to the beauty of your relationship and it comes through in the photographs.

#2 Vuda Park

Parks are yet another go-to place for pre-wedding photoshoots. Vuda Park in Vizag is a hotspot for these activities. This is a very scenic place for clicking photographs with all the greenery around. Although, this place might be a little crowded.

#3 Ross Hill

Ross Hill is a beautiful hilltop in Vizag from which a temple, a church and a mosque are visible. It is along the naval dockyard which serves as a great background for your photographs. The backwaters are also a part of the aesthetic view from the church hilltop.

#4 MV Maa Ship

This abandoned ship docked at the shore gives a unique aesthetic to your pre-wedding shoot. It is a popular tourist attraction. The beach waves, the hill alongside and the wrecked ship certainly add a vibe to it. Sunrise is the best time for a photoshoot here.

#5 Kondakarla Ava

Kondakarla Ava is a bird sanctuary and there are lotuses too at this lake. One can sit on the round boats which gives a village vibe to your photos. This can be an interesting location for your pre-wedding photoshoot. And there is nothing more romantic than a lake for your shoot.

#6 Appikonda

Appikonda is a famous trekking and camping site. But the views from here will take your breath away. This is the perfect location for a super romantic pre-wedding shoot with the beach in the background. This location makes you feel that you are out of this world.

#7 Kailasagiri

Kailasagiri is a park on the hilltop which gives us a view of the city as well as the beach. The park itself is filled with lush green fields and trees. There is also a cable car. This is yet another popular destination for pre-wedding photoshoots.

#8 Dolphin’s Nose

Dolphin’s Nose is the landmark of Vizag. It has the lighthouse of Vizag city. Having a pre-wedding shoot at this location will make your photos stand out. This is the best place for a scenic photo shoot.

#9 Divis Bridge

If you are a fan of symmetry and beaches, photoshoots in this location are the place that is the best choice. The most scenic pictures are shot here which makes all the effort and patience worth it. Make sure you get clicked here with your better half.

Comment below with other pre-wedding photoshoot locations in Vizag!