As per the latest reports of the Citizen Survey of Swachh Survekshan 2022, Vizag stands at the first position in the country in the Swachh feedback. With 8 days remaining before the feedback channel closes, Vizag has received 3.05 lakh responses from its citizens. The Urban Local Bodies (ULB) are categorized based on the population, as per which Vizag has been placed in the ‘above 10 lakh population’ category. Some of the other categories are ‘3-10 lakh population’, ‘1 lakh population’, and ‘under 1 lakh population’. A total of eight wings of the AP Municipal Administration and Urban Development wings have been listed from Andhra Pradesh in the aforementioned categories.

Another ULB from Andhra Pradesh that sits in the top 5, along with Vizag, is Vijayawada with 1.7 lakh responses. A total of 87 lakh feedbacks through various mediums have been received as a part of the Citizen Survey of Swachh Survekshan 2022.

Here is how you can submit your feedback about Vizag regarding the Swachh Survekshan 2022 campaign.

Method 1

Visit the Swachh Survekshan website by clicking the mentioned link.

Select the Citizen Survey option on the menu

Upon opening the survey, enter the required details and enter your phone number

Enter the OTP and submit your response

Method 2

Open Google PlayStore and search for the SS2022 VoteForYourCity app

Upon installation, select your language and finish the survey

Enter the required details and submit your responses

To ensure that Vizag stays on the top of the charts, GVMC has been putting efforts by sending volunteers door and door and to public places such as bus stands, the railway station, and others to spread the word about the Citizen Survey. The last date for submitting the citizen feedback is 30 April 2022, after which the feedback channels will be closed.