Lokesh breaks silence on land allotment at lower rates to companies

State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has claimed that Andhra Pradesh stands first in the country with regard to investments. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on 7 January, Lokesh said several companies were showing interest in investing in the State because of the policies being adopted by the Alliance government.

Defending the government decision to allot lands for industries at a lower price, the Minister questioned: “What is wrong with it?”

Observing that progress was at a fast pace between Srikakulam and Anakapalle, Nara Lokesh said the government was successful in attracting investments for all the areas from Itchapuram to Kuppam.

“As Visakhapatnam is emerging as the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh, many IT and pharma companies are coming forward to start their operations in the city,” said Lokesh.

The Minister reiterated that the Alliance government was committed to developing all the regions equally.

On false propaganda on social media, the Minister warned of stringent action against such elements.

In other news, Andhra Pradesh is set to get more cricket stadiums. To know more about it, read this this: Andhra Pradesh to Get More Cricket Stadiums, Says ACA Chief

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.