As MILAN 2024 set off with its first phase, it triggered the onset of a range of events worth highlighting. Delegations from around 50 countries are being treated to many notable activities, by its host, until 27 February 2024. Three days in, Visakhapatnam has witnessed many notable events as a part of this naval exercise – MILAN Village and MTEX-24, the technical expo, being two of them.

As a part of the Harbour Phase, these occasions unfolded on Wednesday amongst many others including the Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Maritime Warfare Centre, the INS Vikrant tour, the MILAN 2024 Inauguration, and the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) trial at Hindustan Shipyard Limited.

More than 25 booths of private and public sector industries displayed their native ‘Make in India’ products to attract business from foreign countries at the technical exposition. MTEX-24, also displaying products from various Indian defence manufacturing industries, was organised in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Open till 23 February, the expo is for all to visit, learn and interact.

Subsequently, the MILAN Village, consisting of food stalls, arts and crafts, souvenirs, and more was set up at the Sailor’s Institute Lawns, for the personnel of participating navies to visit and unwind during the evening hours. Indian Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, inaugurated it on 21 February at the Eastern Naval Command base.

It acts as a platform for cultural exchange for the participants of the naval exercise. The village, which will go on until 23 February, offers all visitors a taste of India. It showcases a variety of handicrafts stalls with eco-friendly products, and food stalls that serve Indian and international cuisines. The country’s culture and heritage are the main focus of the stalls at the Village.

The MILAN Village and Technical Exposition drew a huge crowd of friendly nations’ defence personnel and locals from all over Visakhapatnam. Both were favoured and well-praised by visitors as well.

