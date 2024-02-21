MILAN 2024 is one of India’s biggest international Naval exercises. Currently on its twelfth edition, the 9-day event is taking place in Visakhapatnam till 27 February 2024. Over the previous week, the city welcomed several delegations and warships from different nations for this exercise. The Beach Road has also been smartened up in preparation for the much-anticipated International City Parade. If all the buzz and hustle in Visakhapatnam lately has awakened your curiosity and made you wonder what exactly MILAN 2024 is, we’ve got all the details you need to know!

1. It is one of the biggest International Naval Exercises

MILAN 2024 is recognised as the Indian Navy’s largest-ever multilateral naval exercise. This is because it is witnessing the participation of around 50 countries and more than 100 warships.

The event is certainly big, not only in numbers but also because of its vision of enhancing maritime cooperation, interoperability, and mutual understanding among the navies of the Indo-Pacific region. MILAN 2024 also showcases India’s naval prowess and expresses its commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

2. It has a rich history

MILAN, which stands for Multilateral International Liaison and ANtisubmarine Warfare, was first held in 1995 with five countries. A modest beginning, the exercise was undertaken in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The navies of Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand participated in this edition. Since then, it has grown in scale and scope, becoming a biennial event from 2003 onwards. The previous edition, MILAN 2022, was also held in Visakhapatnam, under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), with 39 friendly foreign countries across continents participating.

3. The purpose of MILAN 2024

MILAN 2024 is inspired by the adage, “Oceans unite, they don’t divide”. The goal of every MILAN is to foster a sense of ‘Camaraderie, Cohesion, Collaboration’ – which is their theme – among the participating navies. The exercise, thus, hopes to enhance maritime cooperation through friendship, goodwill, and understanding. This spirit is also derived from India’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ – Security and Growth for All’.

The events during MILAN 2024 will provide participants with an invaluable opportunity to share operational insights in harbour, hone skills at sea, enhance camaraderie on the sports fields, and gain exposure to Indian culture.

4. It has a diverse participant list

MILAN 2024 has a long and impressive list of participants, including navies from the US, Japan, Australia, France, Bangladesh, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, among others. From the Indian Navy, nearly 20 ships, including INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, are participating. Additionally, nearly 50 long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircrafts, including MiG 29K, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, and P-8I are being engaged.

During the last week, warships and patrol aircrafts from the invited friendly foreign countries have anchored on Visakhapatnam’s shores as well. Some of these are-

UMS King Sin Phyu Shin (F 14), a Kyan Sittha class frigate from the Myanmar Navy

Iranian Navy’s IRIS Dena, a Moudge Class Frigate

French Navy’s Atlantique 2 Aircraft

HMAS Warramunga of the Royal Australian Navy

S Sazanami of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force

HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan (OPV 552) of the Royal Thai Navy

5. The events set to highlight MILAN 2024

Here’s all the information you need to know regarding the MILAN 2024 events and activities, which have been planned for the participating navies and the general public.

Harbour Phase, from 12 to 23 February. It features the City Parade, Maritime Seminar, Tech Expo, MILAN Village, the Subject Matter Expert Exchange, a MILAN of young officers, and various sporting events. Sea Phase, from 24 to 27 February. This stage includes air defence, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare drills, gunnery shoots on aerial and surface targets, manoeuvres, and underway replenishment activities. International City Parade, on 22 February. A not-to-miss event which will showcase the cultural diversity and naval heritage of the participating countries, along with a spectacular flypast and a naval review. Submarine Rescue Demonstration, on 25 February. It will display the Indian Navy’s capability to rescue distressed submarines using its Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV). Band Concert, on 26 February. Naval bands from different countries will showcase their musical talents. Closing Ceremony, on 27 February. This event will mark the end of MILAN 2024 and establish the next host country.

With its global scale and significance, MILAN 2024 is an unmissable event! If you’re a Visakhapatnam resident or a tourist, this is all you need to know about for an enjoyable MILAN 2024 experience.

