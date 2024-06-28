On 27 June 2024, GITAM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) to enhance action-research projects, summer internships, project works, capacity-building management refresher programs, consultancy services, and guest lectures in the technical and management domains. The MoU documents were exchanged between GITAM’s Registrar, D Gunasekharan, and HSL’s Business Development and IT Wing General Manager, Commander JP Gupta, in the presence of Pro Vice-Chancellor Gowtham Rao and R&D Cell Director N Satyanarayana.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Gowtham Rao addressed the gathering, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to translational research and the recruitment of highly qualified post-doctoral fellows. He highlighted the faculty’s role in assisting the industry with capacity-building programs in areas such as organizational behaviour, decision-making, management communication, IoT, data analytics, AI, industrial automation, cybersecurity, and web application development. Rao expressed optimism that the MoU would benefit both organizations in the years to come.

Commander JP Gupta of HSL, a Schedule ‘B’ central public sector enterprise under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, shared that HSL has constructed 200 vessels and repaired 2,000 vessels to date. He noted that the knowledge-sharing between GITAM and HSL would strengthen human resources in the future.

Senior faculty members from the School of Business and the School of Technology also participated in the MoU signing ceremony.

In addition to the MoU with HSL, Indian Navy‘s Naval Station in Bheemunipatnam signed another MoU with the Gitam Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, facilitating cashless medical services for over 2000 naval personnel and their families, ensuring the best healthcare for those who serve our nation.

