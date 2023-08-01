Introducing the highly anticipated Telugu movies releasing in August at the theatres, we present to you a collection of five captivating films that are set to grace the silver screen. As the monsoon season descends upon us and a new month dawns. So, if you’re a die-hard fan of Telugu cinema or simply looking for a memorable movie experience, these five releases are not to be missed.

Here is the list of Telugu movies releasing at the theatres in August.

Bholaa Shankar

Meher Ramesh will soon release the action movie Bholaa Shankar in Telugu. Chiranjeevi plays the title role in this authorised adaptation of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, and it additionally features Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Chiranjeevi. Former mobster Bholaa Shankar (Chiranjeevi) travels to Kolkata with his adopted sister Radha (Keerthy Suresh) for her schooling as well as on a personal mission to find the criminal organisation that murdered Radha’s family.

Release date: 11 August 2023

Ustaad

Introducing Phanideep’s engrossing film “Surya,” which he both wrote and directed. The journey of a young guy named Surya, who is seeking his life’s meaning, is followed in this coming-of-age tale. Surya gains priceless lessons from his knowledgeable tutor, or ‘Ustaad,’ who helps him become the person he was destined to be. Surya develops a love for flying as he gets older and decides that becoming a pilot is what he wants to do. He runs into several difficulties along the route that put his resolve and fortitude to the test. Surya perseveres and fulfils his dream of becoming a pilot with the help of his family and mentor’s advice.

Release date: 12 August 2023

Peddha Kapu: Part 1

In an upcoming Telugu action comedy film titled Peddha Kapu: Part 1, debutante Virat Karrna plays the lead character. Srikanth Addala of the “Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu” film fame wrote and directed the film. This is the first instalment of the two-part Peddha Kapu franchise. Mickey J. Meyer wrote the soundtrack; Srikanth and Mickey have a long history of successful musical collaborations and have produced numerous successes together. Veteran cinematographer Chota K. Naidu shot the movie. Producer of the “Akhanda” film Miryala Ravinder Reddy is financing the film under the Dwaraka Creations label.

Release date: 18 August 2023

Gandeevadhari Arjuna

A Telugu film called Gandeevadhari Arjuna by Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, and Vimala Raman will play the main protagonists in the Praveen Sattaru-directed film. Vinay Rai, Narain, Roshini Prakash, Manish Chaudhary, and Abhinav Gomatam were also brought in to play Gandeevadhari Arjuna. revealed a compelling sneak peek of Varun Tej in his role as Arjun Varma for the ESSAY (Elite Security Services Agency). The peek highlights his responsibilities and abilities

Release date: 25 August 2023

Bedurulanka 2012

Bedurulanka 2012 is a highly anticipated Indian Telugu-language Dramedy film, helmed by the talented director Clax. Produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under the banner of Loukya Entertainments, this film promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. The star-studded cast includes the likes of Kartikeya Gummakonda, Neha Shetty, Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Iyengar, and LB Sriram, who are set to deliver captivating performances in pivotal roles. With its unique blend of drama and comedy, Bedurulanka 2012 is sure to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

Release date: 25 August 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing at theatres in August you are waiting to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.