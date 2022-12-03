2023 is less than a month away, which means new movies and more entertainment. Though Bollywood has had a slowdown at the box office, the upcoming year looks extremely promising. From biggies of the industry like Shahrukh Khan in Pathan to the new generation like his very own daughter Suhana Khan in Archies, much is awaiting the audience. If this is not big news, then what is? Take a look at the number of upcoming Bollywood movies that are releasing in 2023 at the theatres.

Here is a list of upcoming Bollywood movies releasing at the theatres in 2023

#1 Pathan

Siddharth Anand directs this upcoming Hindi action thriller movie. Pathan marks the fourth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The recent teaser of the movie shows Shah Rukh Khan in a new look and has upped the excitement among fans.

Release Date: 25 January 2023

#2 Tiger 3

Tiger is also a film series of the YRF Spy Universe that will be making its release in 2023. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be reuniting for the third time to bring you the spy universe. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third part is expected to release in the second half of 2023

Release Date: November 2023

#3 Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Directed by Karan Johar, this Bollywood romantic movie starring Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. The star cast is expected to hit the theatres in 2023 summer and bring the Karan Johan romantic universe back to the screens.

Release Date: 28 April 2023

#4 Fighter

One of the most anticipated Bollywood movies releasing in 2023 has to be Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. A pair that has never been cast before will now be seen in India’s first aerial action movie directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie is expected to release at the end of 2023

Release Date: TBA

#5 The Archies

Welcoming the next generation of Bollywood actors, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, stars Kushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, and several others in lead roles. This upcoming Bollywood movie is the adaptation of the popular Archies comics series set in the 1960s in India. The action musical movie will be released on Netflix in the coming year.

Release Date: TBA

Also read: Best of November releases on Amazon Prime you must watch

#6 Jawan

Yet another Shah Rukh Khan movie that will be releasing at the theatres in 2023 is Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar. The action thriller will showcase King Khan in a dual role along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. The movie’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Release Date: 2 June 2023

#7 Sam Bahadur

A biopic based on the life of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of the most decorated officers in the country, Sam Bahadur, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Vicky Kaushal will be playing the titular role, while Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Saqib Ayub and others are cast for prominent roles. The biopic is expected to release at the end of 2023.

Release Date: 1 December 2023.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.