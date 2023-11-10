With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. This weekend is packed with some great releases today on OTT platforms from thrilling high-octane action drama to comedy and animated entertainers. The gloomy winter weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

Here is a list of new releases on OTT platforms today you should be excited about.

Ghoomer

Written and directed by R Balki, Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. The story revolves around a female cricketer. The tragic part of the story starts when she loses her right hand in an accident. Will she still be able to continue as a cricketer? Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, and Ivanka Das are also spotted in the film.

OTT platform: Zee5

Pippa

Based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Calvary Regiment, Pippa is a biographical war drama starring Ishan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the plot follows the braveheart’s heroics during the Battle of Garibpur along with his siblings. Raja Krishna Menon directed this film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Killer

Directed by David Fincher, The Killer is an American crime thriller starring Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, and others in lead roles. The plot follows an assassin who gets embroiled in an international manhunt after a hit goes wrong.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Road

Starring Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, The Road is a Tamil crime thriller directed by Arun Vaseegaran. The film shows how a national highway becomes a primary conflict in the lives of a journalist, Meera, and a college professor, Maya.

OTT platform: Aha

Baanadariyalli

Bandaariyalli is a Kannada romantic drama directed by Preetham Gubbi asd styars Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth, and Reeshma Nanaiah in the lead roles. The plot revolves around two strangers who are trapped in the wilderness of Kenya. They traverse the new landscapes, fighting danger, and each other.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Wandering Earth 2

The Wandering Earth II is a gripping sci-fi action drama helmed by Frant Gwo. The film stars Wu Jing, Sha Yi, Zhu-Yan Manzi, Li Xuejian, Andy Friend, Wang Zhi, Kawawa Kadichi, Vatilli Makarychev, Clara Lee, and Tony Nicholson. Humanity constructs colossal engines on Earth’s surface, embarking on a treacherous cosmic journey in search of a new habitat. Youth must bravely step up, racing against time to rescue Earth and secure a future.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

At the Moment

At the Moment is a Mandarin romantic drama starring Gingle Wang, Wu Kang-ren, Ruby Lin, and others in key roles. This anthology series covers a spectrum of pandemic love stores in Taiwan.

OTT platform: Netflix

Label

Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, Label is a Tamil action drama series starring Jai, Tanya Hope, and Mahendran in lead roles. The plot follows an advocate who strives to gain a respectable identity in society. But the identity labelled on him hinders his growth.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these releases today on OTT platforms you are watching first this weekend. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.