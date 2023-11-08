Discover the latest buzz in entertainment with this list of web series releasing this week of November on OTT. From thrilling mysteries to captivating comedies, this piece highlights the diverse lineup, offering a glimpse into the plots, casts, and genres that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Stay updated and get ready to immerse yourself in the newest stories taking the spotlight this month.

Here is the list of web series releasing this week of November on OTT platforms.

The Santa Clauses Season 2

The Santa Clauses is an American Christmas comedy series created by Jack Burditt based on the film series, The Santa Clause. The series stars Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Austin Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, and others. Realising that he cannot be Santa forever, Scott Calvin, a former businessman and the first-ever human to take the mantle of Santa Claus, sets out in search of a successor. How he finds the deserving one before losing all his magical abilities forms the crux.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 8 November 2023

Vigilante

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Vigilante is a Korean action thriller series directed by Choi Jeong-yeol and stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Yoo Ji-tae, Lee Joon-hyuk, and others in lead roles. The plot follows a trainee at a police academy. A sincere cop in the morning, the protagonist puts on the mask of a Vigilante at night to hunt down law offenders.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 8 November 2023

Rainbow Rishta

Rainbow Rishta is a Hindi romantic drama directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, Hridaye Nagpal, and Shubhra Chaterjee. The series follows four LGBTQ couples and their journeys. From dating a transwoman to the struggles of a gay couple, the series charts the four love stories.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 7 November 2023

The Winter King

The Winter King is a British historical fiction series based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles. A retelling of the Arthurian legend, the series is set in the post-Roman Dark Age Britain. When the warlord Arthur is banished and Merlin disappears, the Saxons invade the land as a child king sits unprotected on the throne.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 6 November 2023

Label

Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, Label is a Tamil action drama series starring Jai, Tanya Hope, and Mahendran in lead roles. The plot follows an advocate who strives to gain a respectable identity in society. But the identity labelled on him hinders his growth.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 10 November 2023

Akuma Kun

Akuma Kun is an upcoming sci-fi thriller anime series that follows a boy raised by a demon. He, along with his half-human partner, Mephisto III, so0lve various murders and mysteries as paranormal investigators.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 November 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of November on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.