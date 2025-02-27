The seasons are changing, and new eateries are popping up all over the city, offering fresh flavours and exciting experiences. Whether you’re in the mood for a cosy café, a Middle Eastern feast, or some Insta-worthy desserts, we’ve got you covered. Here are five new restaurants and cafes in Visakhapatnam that deserve a place on your foodie bucket list!

1. Spice Society – Indian Grill

If you’re craving a bold fusion of Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine, Spice Society is the place to be. This restaurant offers a feast for the senses, with spicy, soulful dishes, and a welcoming ambience.

The menu is a treat for food lovers who enjoy variety, as you can mix and match different food items in one meal. Must-tries include the Hara Bhara Kebabs and the delicious Malai Chicken Tikka platter. Portions are generous, and every bite packs a punch of authentic flavours.

Location: Asilmetta

2. Vinayak Foods

For those who love the chaos and charm of street food, Vinayak Foods brings a little bit of everything under one roof. From crispy Aloo Tikki Chaat to piping hot momos and cheesy pizzas, this place has it all.

They also serve North and South Indian sweets, baked goodies, and continental delights. If you’re planning a gathering, they offer catering services as well. Plus, they have a pure-veg restaurant upstairs for those who prefer a vegetarian spread.

Location: Dabagardens

3. Uncle Peter’s Pancakes

Say hello to Vizag’s latest pancake paradise! Uncle Peter’s Pancakes is where fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth pancakes are served in a cosy, inviting space. Whether you’re a fan of classic maple syrup or adventurous flavours like Nutella, Lotus Biscoff, and Tiramisu, there’s something for everyone.

They also serve crepes, waffles, and coffee, making it a perfect spot for breakfast, brunch, or an anytime sugar rush. Bonus: everything here is eggless!

Location: Resapuvanipalem, Dwaraka Nagar

4. TFI Tollywood Food Industry

Film buffs, this one’s for you! TFI celebrates the glitz and glamour of Tollywood with movie-inspired décor, featuring artwork of iconic stars and characters. The menu is a blockbuster mix of Indian, Chinese, and tandoori delights, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Whether you’re in the mood for a spicy biryani or a sizzling tandoori platter, you can enjoy it all while soaking in the cinematic vibes.

Location: Sujatha Nagar, Pendurthi

5. Just Minis Patisserie – The Dessert Bar

Got a sweet tooth? Just Minis Patisserie is a dreamy new dessert spot right by RK Beach. Specialising in exotic pastries and concept desserts, this place is a treat both for the palate and the ‘gram. The atmosphere is chic, and the ocean view just adds to the experience.

One of their standout offerings? The Russian Medovik cake—one of the few places in Vizag where you can find this delicacy.

Location: RK Beach

From spicy grills to street food wonders and dreamy desserts, these new restaurants and cafes are shaking up the food scene in Visakhapatnam in the best way possible. So, without further ado, grab your squad and start ticking off these places—because good food waits for no one!

