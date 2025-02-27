Visakhapatnam witnessed two incidents of suicide in recent days, highlighting the growing concerns over mental health and family pressures on young individuals.Youth Ends Life After Being Reprimanded For Alcohol Addiction

In a tragic incident in Narsipatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, a 22-year-old sales assistant, Pasanala Chandrasekhar, died by suicide due to distress over his brother’s repeated reprimands regarding his alcohol consumption.

Chandrasekhar, who worked at a clothing store, lived with his elder brother, Govindaraju, in Ayyanna Colony after losing their parents. Govindaraju, an employee at the Downuru Sachivalayam in Koyyuru Mandal, often urged his younger brother to quit alcohol and focus on his job.

On 26 February 2025 morning, early walkers at NTR Mini Stadium found Chandrasekhar’s body hanging from an Almond tree behind the statue of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu. The police identified him using an Aadhaar card found in a bag nearby.

Under the tree, the words “Sorry Kanna… 2021” along with a heart were written in the sand, though their meaning remains unclear. The deceased had used a small knife to cut his shirt into strips, tied them into a rope, and hanged himself.

Police suspect that distress over his brother’s advice may have led to his extreme step.

Teenage Boy Dies by Suicide Over Academic Pressure

In another incident in Madhavadhara’s Kancharapalem area, a 14-year-old boy, who is a 9th-grade student at NAD KV School, took his own life after being scolded by his parents for skipping tuition. The boy had been engaging in daily wage labor instead of attending classes, which caused concern for his parents.

On the evening of 25 February, after returning home from work, his parents scolded him for neglecting his studies. Feeling upset, he locked himself in the bathroom and hanged himself with a rope. When he did not come out for a long time, his parents broke open the door, only to find him lifeless.

Kancharapalem CI Ravi Kumar and his team arrived at the scene and registered a case based on the parents’ complaint. The boy’s body was sent to KGH for post-mortem. His father works in private jobs, while his mother is a homemaker.

Helpline numbers such as Snehi (91-9582208181), AASRA (91-9820466726), Police (100), and Vandrevala Foundation (1860-266-2345) are available for those in distress and seeking emotional support.

Authorities have called for increased awareness on mental health issues and the importance of emotional well-being to prevent such tragic incidents in the future. Also read: The recent rise in cases of suicide in Visakhapatnam

