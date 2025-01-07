Visakhapatnam Zoo, or Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, has introduced a unique Animal Adoption Scheme, inviting wildlife enthusiasts to contribute to the well-being of their favourite animals. This initiative not only helps cover the costs of nutrition and healthcare but also fosters a personal connection with the zoo’s incredible residents. With flexible daily and yearly adoption rates, even children can take part in this meaningful program. Here are 10 extraordinary animals you can adopt at Visakhapatnam Zoo and the details of their care:

1. Elephant

With its towering stature and gentle nature, the elephant is a symbol of wisdom, strength, and cultural heritage. Watching this magnificent giant interact with its surroundings is an experience like no other. By adopting an elephant, you help ensure its health and well-being while preserving its presence for future generations.

Number of Animals: 1

1 Adoption Cost: One day: Rs 1,200 One year: Rs 4,30,000



2. Tiger

Majestic and fierce, the tiger is a living embodiment of power and grace. Known as the face of wildlife conservation in India, this apex predator commands attention with its striking orange coat and black stripes. Supporting its upkeep is a tribute to the urgent need to protect our national animal.

Number of Animals: 1

1 Adoption Cost: One day: Rs 600 One year: Rs 1,90,000



3. Giraffe

With their long necks and gentle demeanour, giraffes seem to defy the laws of nature. These towering herbivores captivate visitors with their elegant movements and unique patterns. One of the most popular animals at Visakhapatnam Zoo, those who adopt it would get a chance to contribute to the care of one of the zoo’s most exotic inhabitants.

Number of Animals: 1

1 Adoption Cost: One day: Rs 500 One year: Rs 1,80,000



4. Chimpanzee

Highly intelligent and delightfully mischievous, chimpanzees are our closest relatives in the animal kingdom. Watching their expressive faces and clever antics is a reminder of how interconnected life on Earth truly is. Your adoption ensures they remain healthy and well cared for.

Number of Animals: 1

1 Adoption Cost: One day: Rs 210 One year: Rs 75,000



5. Rhinoceros

The rhinoceros, with its armoured body and iconic horn, is a powerful symbol of wildlife conservation. These gentle giants, despite their immense size, are among the most endangered species. By adopting a rhino, you play a crucial role in protecting these rare creatures from extinction.

Number of Animals: 1

1 Adoption Cost: One day: Rs 820 One year: Rs 3,00,000



6. Ring-Tailed Lemur

With their bushy striped tails and curious eyes, ring-tailed lemurs are a delight to watch. Native to Madagascar, these social animals are known for their lively antics and unique calls. Adopting a lemur helps support the care of one of the zoo’s most intriguing species.

Number of Animals: 1

1 Adoption Cost: One day: Rs 100 One year: Rs 36,500



7. Zebra

Zebras, with their dazzling black-and-white stripes, are a vision of nature’s artistry. Each stripe pattern is unique, making them as special as fingerprints. These social grazers add an exotic charm to the zoo, and your adoption ensures their continued care.

Number of Animals: 2

2 Adoption Cost: One day: Rs 330 One year: Rs 60,000



8. Macaws

Brightly coloured and full of personality, macaws are the gems of the avian world. Their vibrant feathers and playful nature make them a favourite among visitors. Adopting a macaw allows you to contribute to the care of these cheerful creatures, ensuring they stay healthy and vibrant.

Number of Animals: 4 (daily rate); 1 (yearly rate)

4 (daily rate); 1 (yearly rate) Adoption Cost: Three days: Rs 100 One year: Rs 3,000



9. Spotted Deer

Graceful and gentle, spotted deer epitomize the serene beauty of Indian wildlife. Their delicate movements and curious demeanour make them a joy to observe. By adopting a deer, you help maintain the habitat and nutrition these enchanting creatures require.

Number of Animals: 1

1 Adoption Cost: One day: Rs 100 One year: Rs 36,500



10. Ostrich

The ostrich, the world’s largest bird, is a marvel of nature. Known for their incredible speed and striking appearance, these flightless birds stand out as one of the zoo’s most fascinating residents. Your adoption ensures they remain healthy and active.

Number of Animals: 1

1 Adoption Cost: Four days: Rs 100 One year: Rs 10,000



Beyond these 10 captivating animals, the Visakhapatnam zoo offers many other creatures that you can adopt. Whether it’s a sloth bear, turtle, or an exotic bird, there’s an opportunity to support the wildlife you love. Check out the full list on their official website at www.vizagzoo.in.

Adopters are awarded a personalized adoption certificate and are recognized with their names displayed in front of the adopted animal’s enclosure—a small yet meaningful acknowledgement of their generosity.

Take part in this inspiring initiative, and become a guardian of Vizag Zoo’s extraordinary wildlife. By adopting an animal, you’re not just contributing to their care but also supporting the larger mission of wildlife conservation. Visit the zoo or their website today to make a difference!

