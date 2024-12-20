OTT platforms are bringing some of the most anticipated releases this week, especially in the South-Indian genre. The lineup is packed with award winning films to nostalgia-evoking heartwarming movies. As these South OTT releases of this week are creating a buzz all over the interest, let’s take a look at them and the reasons behind their popularity.

1. I AM Kathalan

Vishu, an engineering student, who has tons of papers to clear, falls in love with his classmate Shilpa. As they graduate, Shilpa starts getting serious about her career, whereas Vishnu being a non-ambitious person, fails at every interview. When their relationship gets rocky, he decides to hack into Shilpa’s Instagram – opening the doors for chaos to enter each other’s lives.

Why the buzz?

As this film is directed by Nelson, a mastermind behind the blockbuster movie Premalu, everyone’s expectations are skyrocketing for this new cybercrime thriller.

Release Date: December 20

OTT Platform: ManoramaMAX

2. Zebra

In order to correct a serious blunder made by his girlfriend at work, Surya, a bank employee uses all loopholes in the banking system to escape the consequences, leading him to a more dangerous and high-stakes situation.

Why the buzz?

Soon after its release, Zebra, the film with a little similarity to the plotline of Lucky Baskar, stood out for its exceptional storytelling. The story delves deep into the legit loopholes of the banking system – keeping viewers hooked!

Release date: December 20

OTT platform: Aha

3. Pallotty 90’s Kids

The film tells the story of Unni Damodar, a Kochi-based MNC employee, who surprises his childhood hero, Kannan Chettan, with a Harley Davidson. This gesture brings back memories of their youth and highlights the struggles children face with self-confidence.

Why the buzz?

Helmed by debutant director Jithin Raj, Pallotty 90’s Kids won the Kerala State Award for Best Children’s Film in 2022. This film, evoking nostalgia, is stealing the hearts of many 90s kids!

Release date: December 18

OTT platform: Manorama Max

4. Pani

Two young mechanics named Don and Siju end up taking a contract-killing job to earn Rs 10 lakh. Following the murder, the quiet city of Trissur erupts into action, turning the lives of the two main protagonists upside down.

Why the buzz?

This film, directed by Jaju George is creating a buzz in the audience due to its terrific action scenes, storytelling and extraordinary performances by the cast.

Even though the beginning gives off the impression of a typical revenge plot, the unpredictable behaviours of the characters keep the film going and give an adrenaline rush.

Release date: December 20

OTT platform: SonyLiv

5. Madanolsavam

Madanolsavan follows a humble man’s life, which takes a drastic turn when he becomes a puppet candidate for powerful parties during elections. As his life spirals out of control, the man is forced to confront the powerful forces threatening his existence and his family’s future.

Why the buzz?

This political satire, reflecting the current political scenarios, doesn’t shy away from showing the violence and manipulation done by powerful people in the name of democracy. A year after its release in theatres, it is finally making its digital debut!

Release date: Streaming now

OTT platform: Manorama Max

6. Leela Vinodam

Prasad, a carefree young graduate, spent his college years secretly admiring Leela, but never found the courage to express his feelings. After several failed attempts to talk to her, he finally manages to connect with her through text messages.

Why the buzz?

Set in the late 2000s, Leela Vinodam is more than just a cute love story – it serves as a time capsule to a different era where there was no internet and social media.

Release date: December 19

OTT platform: ETV Win

What do you think about these South OTT releases? Do you think they are worth the hype? Let us know in the comments!

