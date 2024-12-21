It’s the end of the week which means no work pressure and ample time to enjoy our favourite new movies and series on OTT that we have been eagerly waiting for! From heartbreaking romance to mesmerising wildlife, OTT platforms dropped enjoyable movies and shows this week, among which here are the three that are trending in their respective OTT platforms!

1. Beast Games

Hosted by Mr Beast, a YouTuber well-known for his charitable endeavours and extravagant YouTube challenges – Beast Games – made it into the OTT platform this week. In this show over 1,000 contestants compete for a whopping $5 million prize in mind-bending challenges.

It’s only been two days since it’s released but it already became the top 1 show on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Secret Lives of Animals

Chronicling the life of the animal kingdom this 10-episode documentary series features the survival strategies of 77 species, captured across 24 countries.

Released three days ago, this enchanting wildlife docuseries is trending on Apple TV+ this week!

3. Mismatched Season 3

Following the romance between a nerd, Dimple Ahuja, who doesn’t believe in love and an old-school loverboy Rishi Shekhawath, Mismatched season 3 was one of the much-anticipated new OTT releases of this week!

Though it broke the hearts of many viewers with its bittersweet ending, this cute love drama made it into the top 1 of the Netflix series in India.

Top 7 new Series and Shows on OTT platforms this week!

1. Beast Games

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

2. Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Streaming on: Netflix

3. What If season 3

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

4. The Secret Lives of Animals

Streaming on: Apple TV+

5. Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It

Streaming on: Netflix

6. Mismatched Season 3

Streaming on: Netflix

7. Bandish Bandits Season 2

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

