After years of delays, the establishment of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam is finally moving forward. This long-awaited project initially promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 and officially announced in 2019, had been stalled due to land acquisition issues.

On 24 November 2024, the Indian Railways finally issued e-tenders for constructing the SCoR General Manager’s office complex, marking a major milestone in operationalising the new zone. Here are five key details to know about this new office:

1. Location

The new headquarters will be built on a sprawling 52.2-acre site near Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam, provided by the Andhra Pradesh government.

2. Design and Scale

The General Manager’s office complex will be a modern 12-story structure, comprising two basement levels, a ground floor, and nine upper floors (B2 + B1 + G + 9). The project also includes associated works

3. Estimated Cost and Contract Period

The total estimated cost of the construction is Rs 149.16 crore. The project is expected to be completed within a 24-month contract period, with a tentative completion date by the end of 2026.

4. Tender Timeline

Pre-Bid Conference: December 2, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

Bidding Start Date: December 13, 2024

Deadline for Submission: December 27, 2024

These dates mark crucial milestones in advancing the project.

5. A Big Step Forward for Andhra Pradesh

The announcement of the tender reflects the Union Government’s commitment to fulfilling its promise of a dedicated railway zone for Andhra Pradesh. The zone will enhance operational efficiency and connectivity in the State while boosting regional growth for Visakhapatnam.

With the Waltair division alone generating over Rs 10,000 crore in revenue in 2023–24, accounting for nearly half of the East Coast Railway’s income, the SCoR headquarters is poised to become a cornerstone of economic and strategic development. The new zone will include Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal divisions.

With the tender process underway, the groundwork for the South Coast Railway Zone follows, fulfilling a long-pending dream of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.