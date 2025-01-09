If there’s one thing that unites Vizagites, it’s our shared love for biryani. But let’s face it—biryani doesn’t always have to come with a hefty price tag. For those days when you’re broke but craving a good meal, here’s your go-to list of the best spots in Vizag (Visakhapatnam) that serve drool-worthy biryani under INR 200.

1. Sri Pravallika Parlour

For the no-frills foodie, Pravallika Parlour is a hidden gem near Town Kotha Road. While the ambience might be basic, the taste and quantity more than make up for it. Perfect for when you’re craving comfort food on a budget.

Must-try: Half Chicken Dum Biryani (Rs 140) – Big enough to serve two!

Location: Town Kotha Road Junction

2. Foodie Mama

Foodie Mama is a legend in the Ram Nagar area. Known for its affordable prices and crowd-pulling taste, this spot is perfect for early risers as it opens at 4 AM! Pro tip: Opt for a takeaway, as there’s no dining space.

Must-try: Chicken Dum Biryani (Rs 120), Chicken Fry Biryani (Rs 150)

Location: Ram Nagar Road

3. Gana Mama

Dwarka Nagar’s Gana Mama is a popular name among biryani lovers. Be prepared for some waiting time, as the crowd here never thins. But trust us, their biryani is worth the patience!

Must-try: Chicken Dum Biryani (Rs 130), Chicken Fry Piece Biryani (Rs 150)

Location: RTC Complex, Dwarka Nagar

4. Bismillah Biryani Centre

For an authentic Muslim-style biryani experience, head to Bismillah Biryani Centre in the One Town area. Their lightly spiced, slow-cooked biryani is easy on the stomach and big on flavour. The fry chicken makes for the perfect side dish. However, the service can be slow, so plan for a takeaway.

Must-try: Chicken Dum Biryani (Half – Rs 150), Chicken Fry Biryani (Half – Rs 190)

Location: Kurpam Market, Port Area

5. Helapuri

Helapuri offers a straightforward biryani experience for Rs 200. The place is a reliable spot for a quick, budget-friendly meal.

Must-try: Chicken Dum Biryani (Rs 200)

Location: Jagadamba Junction

While these spots may not offer the best ambience, they serve up some of the most budget-friendly biryani in Vizag (Visakhapatnam). Whether you’re in the mood for a midnight binge or an early morning feast, these biryani joints have got you covered. What’s your go-to place for biryani under INR 200? Let us know!

