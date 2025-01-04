When life in Visakhapatnam feels a little too fast-paced, Anakapalle, just a short drive away, offers a refreshing escape. This charming town is full of natural beauty, historical marvels, and spiritual sanctuaries. If you’re up for a day trip that has relaxation, adventure, and a dose of history, these five places to visit in Anakapalle should be on your list.

1. Kondakarla Ava

Imagine sitting by a paradisical lake, watching rare birds glide over the water as the Eastern Ghats loom in the distance. That’s the magic of Kondakarla Ava, one of the most loved places to visit in Anakapalle. This eco-tourism destination isn’t just a lake; it’s an experience. The white sands of the nearby Kondakarla Ava Beach add another layer of beauty to this peaceful spot.

Bird enthusiasts will love spotting species like herons, cormorants, and storks, while nature lovers can explore the lush greenery and the seasonal lotus blooms in and around the lake. If you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of migratory birds that grace this sanctuary during certain seasons.

For a more panoramic view, head to the hilltop Lord Venkateswara Temple. The climb is worth it for the breathtaking sight of the lake and forest below—a perfect spot for some quiet reflection or a scenic photograph.

2. Bojjanakonda

For history buffs, Bojjanakonda and its twin hill, Lingalakonda, offer a fascinating peek into Andhra Pradesh’s Buddhist past. Located near the village of Sankaram, these sites date back to a time when Buddhism was flourishing in the region, between the 4th and 9th centuries AD.

The main attraction at Bojjanakonda is its large rock-carved stupa, surrounded by smaller stupas and caves adorned with Buddha sculptures. The site beautifully showcases the three major phases of Buddhism: Theravada, Mahayana, and Vajrayana.

Lingalakonda, just across the way, features rows of monolithic stupas that are equally captivating. Wander through the ruins, and you’ll find votive stupas, pottery fragments, and even ancient Satavahana coins—a glimpse into everyday life from centuries ago. As you explore, it’s easy to feel a deep connection with the past, imagining the monks who once meditated here.

3. Thanthadi Beach

Unlike the bustling beaches of Vizag, Thanthadi Beach has a quieter, more laid-back vibe. Known for its distinctive black sand, this sprawling coastline is a favorite among those looking for solitude by the sea.

The beach’s pier, though off-limits for safety reasons, is a photographer’s dream. Beneath the structure, waves crash against the shore, creating the perfect setting for some Instagram-worthy shots. Whether you’re capturing the sunset or just soaking in the salty breeze, Thanthadi is an idyllic spot to unwind.

Locals often call it the NTPC Pump Beach, as the nearby National Thermal Power Corporation plant played a role in shaping its identity. The beach’s cinematic beauty has even attracted filmmakers, making it a popular backdrop for movie and TV serial shoots.

4. Devipuram

Devipuram isn’t your average temple—it’s a masterpiece of devotion and divine inspiration. Dedicated to Goddess Sahasrakshi, an incarnation of Parvati, this temple stands out for its 3-dimensional Sri Chakra design, a rare architectural feature.

The story behind Devipuram is just as intriguing as the temple itself. Dr Nishtala Prahlada Sastry, a nuclear scientist, left his prestigious career to build this temple based on a divine vision he received during meditation. With the support of the Putrevu family, who donated the land, he brought his vision to life over a decade of dedicated effort.

Today, visitors to Devipuram can marvel at its intricate sculptures and unique layout. Each murti here was designed to match Guruji’s divine visions, making the temple a deeply personal and spiritual experience. Step into its serene complex, and you’ll feel as though you’ve entered another realm entirely.

5. Panchadarla

Panchadarla, a quaint village near Yelamanchili, which is about 24 km from Anakapalli, is famous for its natural springs and a temple with a truly unique feature. The shrine’s Kotilingam—a lingam carved with 85 smaller lingams in 12 rows—adds up to an astounding crore of lingams.

The village takes its name from the five fountains fed by a perennial spring, which locals believe hold spiritual significance. The temple itself dates back to the Eastern Chalukya dynasty, with inscriptions on its pillars offering a glimpse into the region’s rich history.

For those seeking a mix of natural beauty and cultural heritage, Panchadarla is a peaceful retreat that feels like stepping back in time.

Whether you’re birdwatching at Kondakarla Ava, walking through the ancient ruins of Bojjanakonda, relaxing at Thanthadi Beach, or exploring the unique charm of Devipuram and Panchadarla, every one of these places to visit in Anakapalle offers something special.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.