Living in Vizag comes with its perks—beautiful beaches, exciting events, and an overall lively atmosphere. But every now and then, the heart craves a little adventure away from the city’s humdrum. If you’re looking for such getaways that don’t take much effort to reach, you’re in luck! Here are seven less-visited yet exciting places under 100 km from Visakhapatnam that deserve a place on your travel checklist.

1. Kalyanapulova Reservoir

Looking for an underrated spot set amidst nature? Kalyanapulova Reservoir is your answer. Hidden away from the usual tourist crowd, this reservoir is surrounded by hills on three sides, making it a dream escape for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts alike.

Initially built as an irrigation project catering to nearby mandals like Ravikamatham and Rolugunta, this water body now serves as a weekend getaway for those seeking a calm distraction from day-to-day life. Whether you’re here for a fun picnic, or some quiet reflection by the water, Kalyanapulova won’t disappoint. Just 80 km from Vizag, it’s the perfect spot for a day trip. Bonus: A short trek from the reservoir leads you to the hidden Bommallam Jona Waterfall—well worth the extra adventure!

Location: Approximately 80 km from Vizag

2. Appikonda

History and spirituality—Appikonda packs both into one spot. About 30 km from Vizag, this small town is best known for the 9th-century Someswara Swamy Temple, home to a striking life-size Nandi carved out of black stone.

Apart from being a spiritual hub, Appikonda’s beach, with its rugged shoreline and undisturbed atmosphere, is a great place to unwind. Whether you’re in the mood for a relaxed seaside stroll or a quick temple visit, this place makes for an easy and refreshing getaway.

Location: Approximately 30 km from Vizag

3. Ramanarayanam

For a unique experience of history, mythology, and art, head to Ramanarayanam, a theme park dedicated to the great epic of Ramayana. Located 45 km from Vizag near Vizianagaram, this 20-acre park is shaped like a giant bow and arrow and features beautifully crafted sculptures narrating Rama’s journey—from his birth to his coronation. Evenings here are magical, as the entire space lights up with vibrant colours, creating an almost dreamlike setting.

Location: Approximately 55 km from Vizag

4. Gosthani River Bridge

This less-known place along the Gosthani River in Thagarapuvlasa is a quiet and beautiful location. Located en route to Bheemunipatnam, the bridge is a great stop for a quick break if you’re heading in that direction.

The surrounding landscapes, with the river flowing gently beneath, make for a scenic drive and a fantastic photography spot. Do keep in mind that the bridge is used by vehicles, so exercise caution while visiting it.

Location: Approximately 47 km from Vizag

5. Tatipudi Reservoir

The famous Tatipudi Reservoir not only serves as a major water source for Vizag but also doubles as a peaceful retreat with its lush surroundings and calm waters. A boat ride here is a must to soak in the beauty, and if you wish to extend your stay, there’s a resort on the far end where you can book a night. A cloudy day visit will reward you with stunning photo ops—so make sure your camera is ready!

Location: Approximately 70 km from Vizag

6. Devarapalli Waterfalls

About two hours from Vizag, Devarapalli Waterfalls is a slice of paradise. The drive itself is a delight, with scenic lakes and lush greenery lining the route.

Once you arrive, the cascading waterfall and the surrounding still waters create a serene setting that feels almost untouched by time. Whether you’re looking to take a dip, enjoy a quiet picnic, or simply admire the view, Devarapalli Waterfalls is the perfect offbeat retreat.

Location: Approximately 70 km from Vizag

7. Punyagiri Hill

If you’re up for a trek and a temple, Punyagiri Hill near S Kota is the place to be. Just 60 km from Vizag, this lush green hill is home to the famous Sri Uma Kotilingeswara Swami Temple, a revered Shiva shrine known for its natural underground water source that keeps the Shivalinga perpetually bathed.

The climb up is dotted with scenic waterfalls, making it an adventurous yet peaceful journey. Visit during Mahashivaratri or Karthika Masam, and you’ll see the place buzzing with devotees. But even on a regular day, Punyagiri makes for a great escape from city chaos.

Location: Approximately 60 km from Vizag

Whether you’re in the mood for a lakeside retreat, a spiritual escape, or an offbeat adventure, these seven places under 100 km from Visakhapatnam offer the perfect break from city life—without the hassle of super long travel. So, what’s stopping you? Pack your bags, grab your travel buddies, and set out to explore these gems!

