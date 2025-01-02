Visakhapatnam is a city of contrasts—where the busy hum of urban life meets the calm of the coast, and where rivers weave through the landscape like veins, bringing life to all corners. While the city’s iconic beaches and hills often steal the spotlight, some underrated spots in Visakhapatnam include these four bridges that offer fantastic views:

1. Gosthani River Bridge

The Gosthani River Bridge might not be the first one you think of when it comes to scenic views, but it offers a quiet beauty that’s hard to beat. As you drive over this bridge, you’re treated to views of the gentle river winding through lush greenery, with hills rising in the distance.

It’s especially lovely during the early morning or evening when the light softens, making it the perfect spot to stop for a moment of calm before continuing on your journey. For those who enjoy a peaceful drive away from the hustle and bustle, this bridge is a hidden gem.

2. Divis Bridge

Divis Sea Bridge near the coastline offers a stunning juxtaposition of man-made and natural beauty. The best time to take in the views is during sunset, when the sky lights up in hues of orange and pink. It’s a great spot to snap a few pictures. Do note that no one is allowed atop the bridge.

3. Meghadri Gedda Bridge

Meghadri Gedda Bridge, located near the Meghadri Gedda reservoir, offers beautiful views of the calm waters, surrounded by greenery and hills. The bridge isn’t just a way to get from one place to another—it’s a reminder of the city’s growth, balancing development with the preservation of nature. If you’re someone who enjoys exploring a city’s natural surroundings, this bridge is a perfect spot for a peaceful visit.

4 . NTPC Pump Bridge

Considered the twin of Divis Bridge, the NTPC Pump Sea Bridge isn’t the first place that comes to mind when thinking of scenic spots, but it has a charm of its own. Located near the NTPC power plant, the bridge offers peaceful views of the surrounding ocean.

It’s a quiet, often overlooked spot, making it ideal for those looking for an offbeat experience. It’s not as busy as some of the other bridges, so you can enjoy a calm moment in an industrial area, which is a rare but interesting combination.

So, the next time you’re in Visakhapatnam, make sure to take a detour and experience the stunning views these bridges have to offer.

