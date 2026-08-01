Best Weekend Plans in Vizag This August!

Vizag has, of late, been feeling like one long loop of cloudy skies, misty mornings, and cool breezes. If you’re a homebody and would rather spend your weekends lazing around and binge-watching our recommendations, then go for it! However, if you prefer chasing adrenaline or want to hang out with friends and family while making the most of the cool weather, we’ve got you covered. Check out these places for your weekend plans this August!

1. A Square Go Karting

If you are looking to add some excitement to your weekend, A Square Go Karting promises an action-packed day out. Whether you want to race your heart out on the go-karting track or try a variety of activities, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Some of the attractions include:

Zipline

Meltdown

Rocket Ejector

Paintball

Rifle Shooting

Mechanical Bull

Archery

Before you head out, book your tickets on BookMyShow and check important details like ticket prices, timings, age restrictions, and the duration of each activity.

Location: Anandapuram Junction, NH16.

2. Maaya World

For those looking for something beyond traditional entertainment, Maaya World, Visakhapatnam’s first immersive light experience destination, offers a unique blend of technology, creativity, and visual storytelling. Combining projection mapping, interactive light displays, mirrored spaces, and themed installations, it creates an engaging visual journey unlike any other in the city. The experience takes around 15-20 minutes, during which visitors can explore immersive installations, interactive digital spaces, and vibrant displays, making it an ideal spot to capture memorable photographs and experience art in a whole new way.

Location: Opposite submarine, Beach Road

3. All you can eat

Not every outing has to be packed with activities. If adventure isn’t your cup of tea and you’re craving an unlimited feast instead, Vizag offers plenty of buffet options to satisfy every palate. Whether it’s The Square at Novotel, Absolute Barbecues in Uma Vinayagar, Zamindari on Nowroji Road, Varun’s Eat Restaurant in Maharani Peta, or Rockdale Hotel in Ram Nagar, these buffet destinations are perfect for family get-togethers, celebrations, or simply enjoying a leisurely weekend meal.

Whether you choose to spend your weekends chasing excitement or enjoying a leisurely meal with loved ones, these spots promise a refreshing break from the everyday. Pick your favourite, or better yet, try them all over the coming weekends.

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