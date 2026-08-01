Before Ramayana Movie 2026: 7 Tollywood Classics to Watch

With the release of the trailer for Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana movie 2026, excitement is at an all-time high as audiences eagerly await seeing Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Rakul Preet Singh bring the timeless epic to the big screen. While the internet remains divided over the costumes, VFX, dialogues, and casting choices, the buzz has also sparked nostalgia for the iconic Ramayanam adaptations that set the benchmark decades ago.

Long before grand visual effects and pan-Indian spectacles, Tollywood gave us unforgettable retellings of the epic, powered by stellar performances and unmatched theatrical brilliance. These classics not only shaped our expectations of how the Ramayana should be portrayed on screen but also continue to stand as masterclasses in acting. If you’re looking to revisit the legacy before the new adaptation arrives, these are the movies you shouldn’t miss.

7 Tollywood Ramayanam Classics You Need to Revisit!

1. Bhookailas (1958):

Based on the Sthala Purana, the film follows Ravana’s journey and the events, illusions, devotion, and penances. It promises that lead to the extraction of the Atmalingam, and how it came to reside at the present-day Mahabaleshwar Temple in Gokarna, Karnataka. Directed by K. Shankar, it remains one of Tollywood’s most unforgettable films, featuring equally compelling performances by N T Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, S V Ranga Rao and Jamuna.

Where to watch: YouTube

2. Lava Kusa (1963)

Directed by C. Pullayya and C. S. Rao, and starring N T Rama Rao and Anjali Devi in the lead roles, this film feels like witnessing divine magic on screen, as it was the first full-length color film in Tollywood. The story begins with Rama’s Pattabhishekam and follows the events of Sita’s exile, the birth of Lava and Kusa in the forest, the Ashwamedha Yagna held during Rama Rajya years later, and the twins’ eventual confrontation with Rama. The 27 songs composed by Ghantasala transport viewers into an otherworldly experience that can only be compared to an act of personal worship.

Where to watch: YouTube

3. Sampoorna Ramayanam (1972)

With the majestic screen presence of performers like Sobhan Babu, Chandrakala, S V Ranga Rao, Jamuna, and many others, this film narrates the origins of the epic, from Rama’s birth to his coronation, with such elegant storytelling that it stays with you for years to come. The film’s dialogues and the clarity with which they are delivered are sure to give you goosebumps. And the songs are practically a Suprabhatam to the ears. Such grace and artistic excellence are, of course, expected from a film directed by Bapu.

Where to watch: YouTube

4. Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddham (1975)

Witness the grand battle between a god and his greatest devotee to discover whether power truly precedes devotion. The story begins with the coronation of Rama and Sita and later explores the intertwined tales of Yayati and Anjaneya, whose faith is put to the test. Another remarkable creation by Bapu, it stars N. T. Rama Rao, Arjan Janardhan Rao, and Kantha Rao, and is a remake of the Kannada classic of the same title.

Where to watch: YouTube

5. Seeta Kalyanam (1976)

The film focuses on Ravana’s exploitation of power and the events leading to Rama’s avatar, followed by the births of Rama and Sita, their early lives, and their divine meeting. Their wedding is depicted through songs and dance that praise their virtues and mark their union. As the title suggests, it also explores the origin of Shiva’s bow, along with the story of Ganga’s descent. Directed by Bapu, the film stars Ravi Kumar, Jaya Prada, and Gummadi, and was screened at the BFI London Film Festival.

Where to watch: YouTube

6. Sri Rama Pattabhishekam (1978)

The film begins with the announcement of Rama’s coronation and Kaikeyi’s demand that he be sent into exile. It goes on to depict Dasaratha’s heartbreak, Bharata’s unwavering loyalty, the years of Aranyavasa, Sita’s eventual abduction, and the allies who join Rama on his journey, before concluding with his return to Ayodhya for his coronation. One of the most fascinating aspects of the film is that N. T. Rama Rao not only directed it but also portrayed both the protagonist and the antagonist, adding another layer to an already eventful narrative.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

7. Bala Ramayanam (1997)

Directed by Gunasekhar, this film, also known as Bala Ramayanam, won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film and two Nandi Awards. N. T. Rama Rao Jr. played Rama in his second screen appearance. Critics praised the entertaining portrayal of an epic that has been adapted countless times, brought to life with ease and confidence by more than 3,000 child actors.

Where to watch: YouTube

Whether Ramayana movie 2026 lives up to the legacy of these classics is a question that only time can answer. Until then, if you’re looking to experience the grandeur of the epic, you know exactly which films to watch!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.