Steel Plant Incident: Rs 25 Lakh Ex Gratia Announce

The government has announced an ex gratia of Rs. 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs. 10 lakh each to the injured in the steel plant incident in which nine persons died and several others sustained burns on Monday.

Union Minister of Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who inspected the incident site, expressed deep shock over the death of the employees who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

One person from each affected family would be provided a permanent job. This decision would apply to the families of regular as well as outsourcing employees.

‘All necessary assistance would be provided for the future security of the families,’ said the minister.

Kumaraswamy said that a special investigation committee comprising experts from other steel plants was appointed to determine the causes of the accident. He said that the members of the committee would inspect the incident site and submit a comprehensive report on the causes that led to the accident and the safety measures to be taken in future.

He reiterated that the central government gives top priority to the development of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the welfare and safety of employees and would stand by the families of the victims in this hour of grief.

Kumaraswamy also visited the KIMS hospital, where the injured were getting treatment.

He was accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and local MP M. Sribharat.