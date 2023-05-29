On Sunday, 28 May 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police, in coordination with the City Task Force, raided a gambling den under the Pendurthi Police Station limits and arrested seven men. As per the police reports, the accused persons were running the den at the Porupalem village.

Acting on the directives of Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS, the CTF officials raided the den based on information about gambling activities. Led by Trinada Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Task Force, the officials confiscated cash amounting to Rs 55,520, five motorcycles, seven mobile phones, and a set of playing cards.

The arrested individuals were subsequently handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pendurthi Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In a similar bust in the city, the police took down a gambling den under the Airport PS limits earlier this month on 23 May. According to the Vizag CTF officials, the gambling den was being run for the past four months by two persons, Venkatesh and Srinivas alias Nani. The officials added that Venkatesh was previously involved in eight property offences in Pendurthi and Gopalapatnam, while Srinivas was accused of gambling.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.