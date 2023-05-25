On Tuesday, 23 May 2023, Vizag City Task Force (CTF) raided a gambling den being run on a hill near Santhi Nagar under the Airport Police Station limits. Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A Trinad Rao, the team held 21 gamblers and seized Rs 1 lakh in cash.

According to the Vizag CTF officials, the gambling den was being run for the past four months by two persons, Venkatesh and Srinivas alias Nani. The officials added that Venkatesh was previously involved in eight property offences in Pendurthi and Gopalapatnam, while Srinivas was accused of gambling.

The CTF officials said the arrested were handed over to the Airport Police Station, and Venkatesh escaped. Sub-inspector Sankar Rao stated that the organisers have been running the den under a tarpaulin shelter atop the mentioned hill. They have also arranged several battery lights for visibility, added the statement.

Reportedly, the gamblers have arranged some sentries/security down the hill to alert in case of a police raid. According to reports, police have also seized an auto-rickshaw, six bikes, and 22 mobile phones from the accused. The police registered a case against those linked to this gambling den at the Airport PS.

