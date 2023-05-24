On Monday, the Alluri Sitharama Raju District Police arrested five accused of ganja smuggling in the agency areas near Vizag. The district Additional SP, in a press conference on Tuesday, stated that the five men possessed 633 kilos of ganja worth over 63 lakhs, which they attempted to smuggle to other states.

Based on information by SI Ramakrishna of Sileru PS, the district police initiated a vehicle inspection near Darakonda. At around afternoon, three vehicles approached the checkpost, which took a U-turn upon noticing the police. Alarmed by this suspicious movement, the cops encircled the van and two cars and caught five persons. Upon checking them, the police uncovered 633 kilos of ganja and 2.55 lakhs in cash.

The accused have been identified as K Lakshman, G Narayana, S Gopal Krishna, K Mohan Rao, and K Madhu. As per the police, Lakshman has been illegally transporting ganja to Odisha under the guise of supplying vegetables to government-aided schools with Narayana’s help. The accused revealed to the police that they planned to smuggle the contraband to Rajasthan. The ASR District Police initiated a search to capture seven others linked to this racket, including a Rajasthan-based smuggler.

In a similar bust, the Vizag City Police held five near Anadapuram for smuggling a whopping 1,000 kilos of ganja on a truck to Chennai on Tuesday.

