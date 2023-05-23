On Tuesday, 23 May 2023, the Vizag City Police seized 1,000 kilos of ganja from five smugglers trafficking the contraband on a van near Anandapuram. The City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS held a press conference and revealed the information pertaining to this high-staked smuggling case.

As per the police report, the five accused persons were transporting the aforementioned ganja from the district to Tamil Nadu. Upon receiving intel from City Task Force, the city police tracked the vehicle and held it on the Vemulavalasa flyover near Anandapuram Y-junction. The Vizag Police uncovered 1,000 kilos of ganja, packed in 25 gunny bags, from the truck and arrested the smugglers.

The accused, upon interrogation, told the officials that they purchased the illicit item from a source in the Kancharapeta and Suvapalli villages of the ASR District near the AP-Odisha border. They also mentioned they planned to smuggle it to Tamil Nadu to sell it there. Commissioner Varma stated that the city police would catch hold of four persons who sold the ganja to these smugglers and those linked to this gang in Chennai.

The five persons arrested near Anandapuram, in this case, have been identified as Chelluri Mohan Suryam (28), Anaparthi Prasad (34), Pallela Lovaraju (40), Vanthala Raju Babu (31), and Vanthala Suri Babu (27). Additionally, the officials seized the Eicher van used for transportation, a Vitara Brezza car, three cell phones, and Rs 3,600 in cash.

