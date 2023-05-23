On Monday, 22 May 2023, two ganja smugglers escaped from the Dwaraka Police Station in Visakhapatnam. This incident happened during the early hours of Monday when the accused misguided the cops and fled from custody.

As per the report, the city police officials arrested V Suresh (22) and Trimurthy (23) of Tamil Nadu on Sunday near Gurudwara while trafficking the contraband. The cops then shifted them to the Dwaraka PS and kept them under custody.

The Visakhapatnam City Police initiated a search to capture the ganja smugglers who escaped from the police station. Dwaraka PS CI Simhadri Naidu and other sub-inspectors have formed search parties and taken this to the notice of the higher officials.

Recently, a similar incident occurred at the IV-Town Police Station, where a smuggler escaped custody. The police captured him in Chennai after a stringent search operation.

