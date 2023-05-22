The murder of a woman on the RK Beach Road, which occurred on Friday night, is forcing the Visakhapatnam City Police officials to enforce restrictions on the public and shop vendors. Cops were seen sounding their sirens, directing the public to leave the beach road by 10 PM on Saturday. This raised many speculations that the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS had passed an order regarding restrictions at night on the beach road.

It is known that the city folk have a knack for venturing on the beach road during the late hours, especially in the summer, to beat the heat. Fast food stalls, ice cream trolleys, and pan shops are crowded even after the stroke of midnight, with vehicles parked along the RK Beach road. But with the rise in unlawful activities, including suicides and murders, the police often clear the crowds earlier than usual.

Against this backdrop, the city police, on Sunday, released a statement that no such restrictions are being put into force on the beach road. Nevertheless, the events on Saturday were left unexplained.

It is recalled that a resident of Gajuwaka committed suicide by drowning opposite YMCA a month ago, baffling the officials and the public. The most recent news is the murder of a woman by her male friend due to relationship issues.

