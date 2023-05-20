The 90s was a remarkable era that witnessed the emergence of captivating love stories that continue to enchant audiences even today. Join us as we take a nostalgic journey through the magical world of romance, experiencing the timeless classics that captured the essence of love in the most beautiful and unforgettable ways. From heartwarming tales of young love to mesmerising narratives of enduring passion, these evergreen 90s Telugu romantic movies hold a special place in the hearts of cinephiles.

Here are the evergreen 90s Telugu romantic movies you must revisit.

Ninne Pelladata

Ninne Pelladata is a romantic drama film. The story revolves around Mahalakshmi who comes to Hyderabad for flight training and falls in love with Seenu. The duo decides to inform their respective parents of their plan to get married. Seenu’s family welcomes Mahalakshmi and approves of her. Just shortly after their approval, Mahalakshmi’s parents interrupt the proceedings and forcibly take Mahalakshmi with them, to get her married to someone else. The film beautifully portrays their emotional journey, highlighting the importance of love, family values and commitment.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Tholi Prema

The Telugu romantic film, Tholi Prema is released in 1998. The movie follows the story of Balu, the youngest son in his family who falls in love with Anu, a US returnee visiting her grandfather. Impressed by Balu’s heroic act of saving a child’s life, Anu tries to meet him but fails. Coincidentally, they meet again when Balu’s taxi breaks down, leading to an accident where Balu saves Anu’s life. They become close friends, but Balu struggles to express his love for Anu. Meanwhile, Anu receives an admission offer from Harvard University, creating a dilemma. The story unfolds with their uncertain fate.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

“Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari” is a Telugu fantasy film released in 1990. The story revolves around Raju, a young man who accidentally discovers a magical ring that transforms him into a warrior. He encounters Indraja, a celestial being trapped on Earth, and together they embark on a mission to defeat an evil sorcerer and restore balance to the universe. The film blends elements of mythology, romance, and action, creating a visually stunning and entertaining cinematic experience.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Roja

Roja is a romantic thriller from 1992. The story revolves around Roja, a simple village girl who marries Rishi, an Indian military officer. Their lives take a dramatic turn when Rishi is abducted by terrorists in Kashmir. Roja’s determination to bring her husband back becomes a powerful symbol of love and patriotism. The film beautifully explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of a woman.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Avida Maa Avide

The story begins as C.I. Vikranth is under pressure from his father to get married. During a police encounter, he meets S.I. Archana, another police inspector, and they keep crossing paths. They fall in love, marry, and have a son. Tragedy strikes when their jeep explodes, supposedly killing Archana and their son. Vikranth’s family arranges his marriage to Jhansi, hiding his past. However, Archana and their son reappear, leading to a complex situation where Vikranth tries to manage both wives. Interference from criminals and misunderstandings expose Vikranth’s double life, resulting in divorces and Jhansi leaving. Vikranth reveals his true love for Archana, while Jhansi walks away with her father.

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

