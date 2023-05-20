Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role premiered on Netflix on Friday, skipping theatrical release. Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, this satirical drama film features Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Anant V Joshi, and others in supporting roles. The music was composed by Ram Sampath and Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment handled the production.

Read on for a spoiler-free review of Kathal the Jackfruit Mystery.

Kathal starts with a weird storyline as MLA Munnalal Pateria (Vijay Raaz) registers a missing complaint about his Malaysian breed jackfruit. Mahima Basor (Sanya Malhotra), the inspector is given the case to find the jackfruit before it ripens. She solves the case along with constables Saurabh Dwivedi (Anant Joshi), Kunti Parihar (Neha Saraf), and Mishra (Govind Pandey). Her investigation takes a turn and she stumbles upon a missing case of a young girl.

The most comical role in the movie is played by Rajpal Yadav as Anuj, a journalist from Moba News who is in search of some sensational news. Amidst all this, a small cute love story unfolds between Mahima and Saurab, who struggle to maintain a work-life balance.

The movie has the best comic timings; the punches are laid most satirically. Sanya Malhotra has yet again proved her versatility. Her performance shows her ease and her subtle comical dialogue delivery, which is mostly ignored. A very minor part of the movie casts light upon casteism and the patriarchal society. Saurab’s father wouldn’t agree to their wedding just because he is a constable and Mahima is an Inspector. And that Saurab’s family belongs to a high caste of Brahmins.

The film also highlights how politicians rule the system and the irresponsible nature of police that sustains in rural villages. Although the direction of the investigation turns from missing jackfruit to finding a missing girl, the film doesn’t disappoint you because it reveals the actual ‘Kathal Chor’ at the end of the film. Ultimately, to rate the film, it’s a good 3.5 as it serves comedy (dark humour), a social message, a bit of drama, and a happy ending.

A story that gives a social message wrapped in a mystery of comedy and serves the audience just to make them fall into deep thought about the message passed by the writer of the film. Yashowardhan Mishra and Ashok Mishra’s writing yet again proved that not everyone can serve an intense message with satire and comedy.

