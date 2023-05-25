Akasa Air, which recently introduced flights to Bengaluru and Mumbai about six months ago, has made the shocking decision to withdraw its services from Vizag. This announcement has come as a major shock to the city residents.

Currently, Akasa Air operates two flights to Bengaluru, while IndiGo operates three, and Air Asia operates two flights on the same route from Vizag. Furthermore, Akasa Air, Air India, and IndiGo each run a single flight from Vizag to Mumbai.

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao revealed that the airline’s CEO explained that the withdrawal was driven by profitability concerns and limitations of the aircraft. However, he added that the CEO assured him of resuming operations in Vizag within a year. Rao also inquired about the fate of the employees, to which the CEO responded that they would be relocated to the nearest airport where the airline is currently operating.

