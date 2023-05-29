Journalists in Visakhapatnam have staged a protest, urging the government to solve their pending issues. In response to the call given by Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists Federation and Andhra Pradesh Broadcast Journalists Association, they staged a protest at the DPRO office in Visakhapatnam on Monday, 29 May 223. Later, they submitted a memorandum to District Collector A Mallikarjuna seeking immediate redressal of their grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, National Journalists Union Secretary Gantla Srinubabu and Urban President P Narayana said the protest was staged to mark Journalists Demands Day. They further said that a memorandum with a charter of nine demands was submitted to the collector.

The demands were the provision of house sites for all eligible journalists, issue of accreditation cards to all the eligible, pension facility for retired journalists, renewal of accident insurance cards, restoration of the committee to check attacks on journalists, representation to APWJF and APBCA in all committees, setting up of media commission, presentation of journalist awards, and setting up of a committee to review the implementation of health insurance.

The journalist leaders said that the collector while receiving the memorandum, responded positively. Visakhapatnam Collector Mallikarjuna promised to address the issues of the journalists under his purview immediately and bring the other issues to the notice of the government. The other journalists who took part in the programme included E Eswara Rao, G Srinivas, A Sambasiva Rao, B Sitharama Murthy, Madhu, Y Ramakrishna, Muralikrishna, Sujatha Murthy, Ramanamma, Sivaram, G Rambabu, and Ambati Seshu.

