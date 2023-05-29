A tense situation prevailed at Siripuram in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night following heated exchanges between the workers of the YSRCP and the Jana Sena Party over the content of flexes. According to reports, the YSRCP activists put up a flexi at Siripuram, which allegedly hurt the Jana Sena sentiments.

Voicing that the banner was against the interests of the JSP, the party workers strongly opposed such activity by the YSRCP cadre. In retaliation, they too erected a flexi at the junction which triggered a war of words between the two groups.

In the evening, some YSRCP cadre allegedly threw stones at the Jana Sena flexi inviting the wrath of Jana Sainiks, who gathered in large numbers at the place. As a tense situation prevailed, the police rushed to the spot and took Jana Sena leaders and workers into custody.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP coordinator for Visakhapatnam North and State NEDCAP Chairman, KK Raju, complained to the police, alleging that Jana Sena activists tore the flexes put up by their party. “While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving for the uplift of the downtrodden since he assumed the office four years ago, a big group of people are trying to safeguard their political interests,” Raju pointed out stating that the flexi reflected it and there was nothing wrong in it.

Jana Sena was trying to politicise it, he alleged and blamed it for the law and order problem. He demanded action against the Jana Sena leaders and activists behind the incident. Deputy Mayor Katumuri Satish, GVMC standing committee member Saripalli Govind, corporators Anil Kumar Raju, S Padma Reddy, Leelavathi, Srinivasa Rao and Sasiala, and other leaders accompanied Raju to the police station.

