Announcing the party’s mini-manifesto on the concluding day of Mahanadu held at Vemagiri near Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, TDP National President and former Chief Minister listed the sops named in the mini-manifesto, titled ‘Bhavishyattuku Guarantee.’

The TDP’s mini-manifesto includes significant promises such as depositing Rs.1,500 into the savings accounts of women aged between 18-59 every month through the Maha Sakthi program. Furthermore, it encompasses the provision of an Rs. 15,000 credit for the education of each child under the ‘Thalliki vandanam’ scheme, free transport facilities for women in RTC buses within district limits, an annual supply of three gas cylinders to each household, and the provision of tap connections for every house.

Assuring the youth of providing jobs, the party promised unemployment doles of Rs. 3,000 each to the unemployed youth under ‘Yuvagalam nidhi.’ Accusing the present government of causing the State to become debt-ridden, Chandrababu Naidu promised Rs. 20,000 each to farmers every year.

Alleging attacks on Backward Classes under the YSRCP regime, the TDP Chief vowed to protect their interests by implementing necessary reforms. Terming BCs as the backbone of the TDP, he assured them of complete protection. “I take the responsibility to drive them towards the path of progress,” he said.

“We will initiate a program with the participation of private individuals, the public, and the government to uplift the poor and make them prosperous. We will generate wealth and distribute it among the poor under this initiative,” he explained.

Hailing the withdrawal of Rs. 2,000 notes from circulation, the former Chief Minister also favored the same for Rs. 500 notes.

The TDP Chief urged the cadre to extensively promote the party’s mini-manifesto by effectively communicating its contents to the public.

