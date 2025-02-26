The middle of the week can be tough—Friday feels just out of reach, yet there’s still work, school, and other responsibilities to juggle. During such times, a little laughter can work wonders to lift the mood. If you’re looking for a quick comedy fix, here are some of the latest OTT releases streaming in the last week of February that promise to bring some much-needed mid-week joy.

1. Oops Ab Kya?

Roohi’s life takes a bizarre turn when a routine medical check-up results in an inexplicable pregnancy—despite her being a virgin.

With no logical explanation in sight, she finds herself caught in a whirlwind of societal scrutiny, personal turmoil, and a desperate search for answers in this laugh-out-loud comedy.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

2. Office

Set in a rural government office, this Tamil comedy series brings humour to the clash between two generations—one stuck in old-school ways and the other embracing modern digital methods.

Amid daily chaos, friendships and romances unfold as Karthik, Vishnu, Raji, and Lakshmi try to balance work and life while navigating the quirks of their unpredictable workplace.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

3. Win or Lose

Pixar’s Win or Lose follows The Pickles, a middle school softball team, as they gear up for their championship game. Each episode offers a fresh perspective, showing the same events through the eyes of different team members, bringing a mix of heart, humour, and unique animation styles to the story.

Streaming on: Disney+

4. Dhoom Dhaam

Koyal and Veer’s wedding night takes an unexpected detour when they find themselves on the run from mysterious goons.

With danger lurking at every turn, they’re forced into a wild chase filled with twists, humour, and a looming question—who is Charlie, and why is everyone after him? This fast-paced rom-com blends action, suspense, and laugh-out-loud moments.

Streaming on: Netflix

5. Kadhalikka Neramillai

This Tamil romantic comedy follows Shriya, an independent architect in Chennai who chooses single motherhood through IVF, much to the dismay of her conservative parents.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Sid and his friends take a different approach to their future, freezing their sperm under anonymous identities.

A mix-up at the fertility clinic unknowingly connects Shriya and Sid, leading to an unexpected reunion years later—one that comes with a life-changing revelation.

Streaming on: Netflix

From workplace comedies to rom-coms, this lineup of funny new OTT releases this week has something for everyone this February. So grab some snacks, find the cosiest spot in your home, and let these hilarious new releases brighten up your week!

