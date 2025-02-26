Sri Lanka is a South Asian island that has a rich historical significance, stunning visual feasts like hilltops and aesthetic beaches, indulgent and aromatic cuisine, paired with many hidden gems to discover. Sri Lanka can be your next holiday destination, as this island is packed with many things to do and explore while being gentle in your pocket.

For a smooth travelling experience, use this comprehensive travel guide from Vizag to Sri Lanka.

1. Documentation required?

For Indians, Sri Lanka is visa-free until May 2025, which means that you can book an ETA or an Electronic Travel Authorisation, that will give you a 30 day stay period. You can get the ETA by applying online and having the following documentation ready for a smooth process.

Have a passport that has six months validity beyond your intended stay

Financial proof to support yourself during the trip and a bank statement

Carry your accommodation details such as an invitation from a host or a pre-booked hotel or Airbnb

Passport photos

Confirmed return tickets

2. How to reach?

There are only two ways to reach the tear-shaped island of Sri Lanka, through air or by sea.

Currently, there are no direct flights from Vizag to Sri Lanka. You need to catch a flight that has layovers in cities like Chennai, Bangalore, or Hyderabad. It is advisable to check the layover time and plan accordingly.

For people who want to explore an adventurous mode of travel, there is a ferry service to Sri Lanka called the Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai passenger ferry. Recently, the ferry service has seen a slash in ticket prices, along with many other benefits to encourage more passengers. These include carrying free 10kg luggage, and complimentary breakfast and lunch.

While travelling from Vizag, you can book a train to Nagapattinam and catch the ferry after arriving. This is a rare mode of transport and it is preferred by many travellers to enjoy the serenity of the ocean.

3. Where to stay

After a long trip, resting and refreshing for the rest is mandatory. For travellers taking the flight, you can book a room at Lucky Transit Hotel, which is 3.2 kilometers from the airport. Big City Villa is another place to stay, which is at a 4km distance from the airport. There is also the Airport Faith Hotel, located at a 4.2km distance from the airport.

For those coming via ferry, there are numerous hotels and Airbnb options available in Kankesanthurai and Jaffna. Northgate Jaffna Hotel offers a more sophisticated experience whereas the Delft Village Stay promises a more rustic stay.

4. Exploring

There are many activities to enjoy in Sri Lanka, where you can explore its rich cultural heritage and indulge in the natural beauty of the mist-covered mountains. Here are some things you should consider including in your itinerary.

Climbing Sigiriya

This UNESCO World Heritage site is a marvel to behold. This giant graphite rock was chosen by King Kashyapa during AD 477-495 for his new capital. The palace was built in a magnificent style and the sides of the rock were adorned with many frescoes. This is a must-visit for when you are in Sri Lanka.

Trek to Adam’s Peak

Climbing the massive Adam’s Peak can be physically straining, but the peak promises a picturesque view and exhilarating experience. This is an activity for physical fitness enthusiasts or nature lovers.

Kite Surfing

Yes, you read it right! To indulge in this unique experience you have to visit Kalpitiya, located near Colombo. You can learn the art of this complex watersport and master the way of riding the wind and waves at the same time!

Dambulla Cave Temple

Known as the Golden Rock Temple, this site has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site. The temple features intricate historic paintings that depict the grandeur of Buddha’s first sermon. It is a must-visit location for history enthusiasts!

5. Slurp and Feast!

Relish in the tangy and fresh taste of Sri Lankan cuisine. Kottu Roti is a dish comprising chopped flatbread, a variety of vegetables, and your choice of seafood or meat. There’s also Isso Vadai, which is a deep-fried lentil cake, with shrimp as the filling. Egg hoppers are a common breakfast dish, made with eggs, coconut milk, and fermented rice batter.

6. Things to know

Sri Lanka is a nice tourist spot, but there are certain restrictions and rules. There is usually no photography allowed in temples. Choose bottled water instead of tap water and bring a reusable water bottle for easy access during the trip. Practice respect by covering your shoulders and knees while visiting the religious structures and stay aware of any customs followed in the place. Ensure your clothing suits the predicted weather forecast. Learn the basic greetings in Tamil or Sinhala to start a friendly conversation. Admire the wildlife from a distance and follow the basic restrictions.

Here you have it: a thorough travel guide from Vizag to Sri Lanka. If you are planning a rewarding retreat to this beautiful island, use this guide for an amazing experience!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.