Mickey 17 is an upcoming black comedy sci-fi film that has movie fans buzzing with excitement. This highly anticipated movie stars Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Mark Rufflao and Toni Collette, produced, written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, based on the novel “Mickey 7”. The film is set to premiere on March 7th in theatres. The intriguing concept of the hero reviving from death repeatedly has captured the attention of global film watchers, making it a popular theme in the sci-fi genre.

Here are seven movies to watch while waiting for Mickey 17:

1. Edge of Tomorrow (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video)

An alien race has invaded the Earth, unyielding to any form of military weapons or strategies. William Cage is an officer trapped in a time loop by an elite soldier, only able to break it once he figures out how to stop the alien’s relentless attacks.

2. Happy Death Day (JioHotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video)

Happy Death Day is a black comedy slasher movie that tells the story of Theresa Gelbman. Having the cursed fate of being murdered on her birthday was not enough, Theresa has to relive her birthday or death day until she uncovers the identity of the killer.

3. Tenet (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+)

To prevent a possible World War Three, CIA operative The protagonist, is armed with only one word- Tenet. This movie explores the dangerous world of mind-bending military strategies while focusing on surviving through the mission.

4. Mark Anthony (Amazon Prime Video)

This hilarious action comedy film tells the tale of Mark, the son of a former gangster Anthony. Mark acquires a telephone that connects him to the death of his mother, who he manages to save. Altering a single event from the past affects the future, leading to numerous questions and concerns about those close to Mark.

5. The Tomorrow War (Amazon Prime Video)

Everything goes fine at the Forester household until a television broadcast reveals a message from the future. The message declares that humanity is slowly losing the battle against a deadly alien species, Whitespikes. In response to that message, a global draft is issued, prompting Dan Forester to register and find a solution to the endless war.

6. Maanaadu (Sony LIV)

After the chief minister is killed at a public conference, a man and a police officer find themselves trapped in a time loop. While the man is trying to prevent the murder, the police officer is on another path. Watch the movie to find out what happens in the end!

7. Source Code (Amazon Prime Video)

Source Code is an action sci-fi movie where an army officer, Colter Stevens, is stuck in a time loop. The army officer is on a commuter train in Chicago and has to find the one responsible for the bombing of the train. Here’s the actual fun part- Colter only has eight minutes to find out, until he is revived as another passenger on the train.

These films are packed with action, suspense and thrilling moments. Mickey 17 will arrive in theatres on March 7th, so until then, watch these movies for a similar experience!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.