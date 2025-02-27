Visakhapatnam has a name that carries centuries of history, myth, and cultural evolution. Over time, various rulers, travellers, and colonial influences have shaped its identity, leading to the affectionate modern-day nickname—Vizag. Here’s a look at how and why Visakhapatnam came to be called Vizag.

The Mythological Origin

One popular legend traces Visakhapatnam’s name to a king who was travelling along the eastern coast en route to Varanasi. Upon stopping at a site south of present-day Lawson’s Bay, he commissioned the construction of a small temple near the shore, dedicated to Lord Visakeshwara, also known as Vaisakha, the lord of valour. Though the temple was eventually swallowed by the sea, the name persisted.

The Chola Connection

During the 11th century, before 1095 AD, the Chola king Kulotunga I launched an expansion campaign, extending his empire from Tanjore (present-day Thanjavur) up the Coromandel Coast. Upon conquering the region, he renamed it ‘Kulotungapatnam’ in his honour. However, when the Chalukyas reclaimed the territory, this name disappeared, making way for other influences.

The Buddhist Influence

Another widely held belief is that Visakhapatnam derives its name from Princess Visakha, a prominent figure in Buddhist history from the 5th to 6th century BC. References to her and the region appear in Buddhist Gathas (sacred hymns).

An alternative theory suggests the name originated from a Buddhist monk, Vaisakhi. Further historical backing comes from the records of Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang, who visited Andhra during 639-40 AD and documented a ‘Visakha kingdom’ where Hinayana Buddhism flourished.

The Islamic Influence

Adding another dimension to the city’s history is the Dargah atop a hill in Kota Veedhi near the port channel. Built before 1257, this shrine honors Syed Ali Medina, also known as Ishak Medina, a revered Muslim saint. Some historians speculate that Visakhapatnam may have been named ‘Ishakapatnam’ after him.

The French Connection: Vifipatagam and Visigapatam

Before the British left their imprint, the French had their eyes on Visakhapatnam. In 1740, French cartographer Jacques-Nicolas Bellin, associated with the French East India Company, mapped the area and referred to it as ‘Vifipatagam.’ A later French map from 1777 recorded the city as ‘Visigapatam,’ reflecting French aspirations for the region. Had history played out differently, Vizag might have ended up as a French colony.

The British Era: Vizagapatam

By the mid-17th century, the British East India Company had firmly established its presence in the city, referring to it as ‘Vizagapatam’ or ‘Vizagapatnam’ in their records and maps. The name ‘Vizagapatnam’ emerged as the British struggled to pronounce ‘Visakhapatnam’ in their accent. Over time, the name stuck, and the city became commonly known as ‘Vizagapatnam.’

The Return to Visakhapatnam

Following India’s independence in 1947, efforts were made to restore the city’s historical name, leading to the official adoption of ‘Visakhapatnam.’ However, the abbreviation ‘Vizag’—derived from its colonial-era name—continues to be a beloved moniker, used by residents and visitors alike. Hopefully, this answers the long-standing question of why Visakhapatnam is called Vizag even today!

