With schools on break and the sun shining bright, summer is the perfect time to slow down and spend quality time outdoors. If you’re in Visakhapatnam, you’re in luck, cause it offers a mix of beaches and mountains. But beyond the popular beaches lie peaceful parks, serene lakes, and forest trails that are just right for having a great picnic. Whether it’s a family day out or a quiet escape with friends, these picnic spots in Visakhapatnam offer fresh air, open skies, and a much-needed change from routine.

1. Thotlakonda:

Set up atop a peaceful hill with a scenic view of the beach, Thotlakonda is perfect for those who enjoy clam, open spaces. The Buddhist history engraved in the garden ground fills you with deep curiosity, making it the best place for calm, reflective walks and lively family time. Visit this blog for more information.

2. Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary

This eco-park is a short escape into nature. With shaded walking trails, small streams, and the chance to spot deer or rare birds, Kambalakonda suits both families and nature lovers. It’s not crowded, and you’ll find enough space to spread a mat and enjoy some homemade snacks in peace, and additionally, you can visit the nearby Vizag’s Indira Gandhi National Zoo Park.

3. Mudasarlova Park:

One of the city’s oldest parks, Mudasarlova combines a relaxed setting with family-friendly features like gardens, boating, and open grounds. It’s great for kids to play and for elders to unwind. The reservoir nearby adds to the charm, making it a balanced place for having some quality time with family.

4. Kondakarla Ava:

This tranquil lake is surrounded by palm trees and is a known birdwatching spot. Less commercial and more raw in feel, Kondakarla Ava is great for slow-paced mornings. The simple boat rides and natural scenery make it perfect if you’re looking for something peaceful and slightly offbeat.

5. VUDA Park:

Located right by the beach road, VUDA Park offers the convenience of location with enough greenery to relax. It has lawns, seating areas, and children’s play zones. If you’re short on time but still want a breather, this is an easy go-to for families and casual get-togethers.

6. Yarada Hilltop:

Before you reach Yarada Beach, there’s a quiet point on the hill with a clear view of the ocean and cliffs. It’s not marked, but locals know it well. Bring your meal or snacks, and enjoy a peaceful break while watching the waves from above. Simple, scenic, and soothing.

These spots on the list are just a few of the many places in Visakhapatnam to have a great picnic and spend time with your loved ones. For more recommendations, you can follow us on Instagram.

Also read: Best Places in Vizag to Travel with Children for Fun Activities