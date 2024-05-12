The district administration is fully geared up for the conduct of elections to one Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly segments in Visakhapatnam district on 13 May. Polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm in the Visakhapatnam district.

Campaign ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Section 144 came into force immediately. Under the Section, gatherings of more than four persons will not be allowed. Arrangements are in place to facilitate a total of 21,12,373 voters to exercise their franchise in 1,991 polling stations in a free and fair manner. Facilities like water supply and wheelchairs for the physically challenged have been arranged at polling booths. Services of over 13,000 employees are being utilised for the smooth conduct of elections. There will be separate queue lines for men, women and the aged.

Stating that all bandobast arrangements have been made, City Police Commissioner Ravishankar has asked the people to complain to the police if they noticed any unlawful activity by dialling 112 or by sending a message through WhatsApp (9493336633).

With campaigning coming to an end, candidates have started making ‘last-ditch’ efforts to woo voters. Huge rallies and show of strength marked the end of the electioneering.

As many as 33 candidates are in the fray for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat. However, the main fight is between Sribharat of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine and Botcha Jhansi of the YSRCP, with polling set to determine the outcome in Visakhapatnam.

In the S Kota Assembly segment, a total of 14 candidates are in the race, while the number is 17 in Bhimili. The break-up in other segments is Visakha East (15), Visakha North (17), Visakha South (19), Visakha West (16) and Gajuwaka (14).

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.