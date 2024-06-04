As the counting of votes for the 2024 election is underway, the results for the first round of counting in the Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency segment have been released, and according to it, Sri Bharat Mathukumili of the Telugu Desam Party is in the lead with a cumulative 7,751 votes. Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), stands second, with 3,421 votes. P Satya Reddy of the India National Congress (INC) came third, with 172 votes. The total recorded votes in the Assembly segment were 11,722.

Sri Bharat, who is in the lead in Visakhapatnam East, is the son-in-law of actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Balakrishna, had taken the charge of the President of GITAM (Deemed to be University) after the demise of his grandfather MVVS Murthy. The 29-year-old currently stands as one of the younger politicians being fielded in the upcoming elections.

The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Lok Sabha and Assembly election 2024 is currently underway, with initial results out. The counting is taking place for 25 Lok Sabha, 175 Assembly seats. So far, the early trends show a lead for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance. As far as the exit polls go, they suggest a landslide victory for the NDA alliance in the AP Lok Sabha election results 2024, projecting them to win between 19 to 25 of the 25 available seats.

In the 175-member state assembly, the NDA is anticipated to secure between 111 to 135 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key component of the NDA, is forecasted to play a crucial role in achieving this tally. Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is expected to win only up to 8 Lok Sabha seats and secure between 45 to 60 seats in the state assembly. Some exit polls even predicted the TDP-led alliance could capture as many as 161 seats in the state assembly.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more live updates on the Visakhapatnam Election results 2024!