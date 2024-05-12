Two youths died on the spot, and another sustained severe injuries when the motorbike on which they were going met with an accident on the NAD flyover in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. According to reports, the accident occurred when the speeding vehicle hit the retaining wall of the flyover and fell off it. The youth were returning from a birthday celebration party when the accident occurred, it was learnt.

The deceased were identified as Thanavarapu Kumar and A Pavan Kumar. The injured youth was admitted to King George Hospital (KGH). The airport police registered a case about the incident, and are investigating it.

Despite clear instructions that only heavy vehicles should use the NAD flyover, several people, particularly the youth, have been ignoring the rule, as is the case in this accident. Autorickshaws and two-wheelers have been prohibited on the flyover to check accidents. Sign boards have been put up on the flyover, sending the message clearly.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.