Mother’s Day is tomorrow, and there is no better time than now to shower our maternal figures with love. As we express our gratitude to the most important ladies in our lives, the question arises: how can we make them feel special? For moms in Vizag, here are 5 ways you can celebrate them this Mother’s Day:

1. Mother’s Day events

Vizag is a happening place, and many places around the city are buzzing with a host of events and activities for Mother’s Day.

International Mother’s Day Marathon 2024 – Taking your mother to a marathon will be a great and unique way to spend a rewarding day together, and you can both cherish some time well spent together! Participants can run or jog at their own pace, and there will be a Mother’s Day gift waiting at the finish line! More details are available here.

Mother’s Day Treasure Hunt – The Visakhapatnam Zoo is organising a treasure hunt from 10:00 to 12:00 am in honour of Mother’s Day. Enrol for this event, and have tons of fun together as you play detective with your mom! More details here.

Mother’s Day Brunch – Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach and Novotel Bheemili Resort are organising a Mother’s Day Brunch on 12 May, from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm. For details, contact 7799884036. Fairfield by Marriott also has a special Mother’s day brunch on May 12, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. For Details, call 8916688999, or 9182361009.

2. A picnic by the beach

Vizag has a beach, and your house (hopefully) has a kitchen – take advantage of both, and drive down to the beach with your mother, and a picnic basket full of her favourite food, made by you, with love, of course.

PS: Don’t forget to consider playing some beach games with her for added enjoyment!

3. A garden getaway

Planning a peaceful garden retreat for your mom this Mother’s Day is a lovely idea. Filled with fragrant flowers and lush greenery, a soothing visit to one of Vizag’s many parks and gardens will make her feel tranquil in nature’s lap. Some offbeat locations we recommend:

Bonsai Garden, Dwarka Nagar

Brindhavan Park, Seethammadara

Rose Garden, Dwarka Nagar

Biodiversity Park – Botanical Garden, Pedda Waltair

4. Take her to a cafe

You can never go wrong with a Mother’s Day brunch! Vizag has many cute cafes, with dreamy aesthetics and lip-smacking food. Treat your mom to her favourites at places like Latte, Wabi Sabi Art Cafe, Zero the Resto Cafe, and Caffooze. Here’s a list of trendy cafes to try.

5. Experience Vizag’s stunning panoramas together

Sometimes, sharing a moment of silence or laughter, while admiring the view is a wonderful way to make a memory for life. Vizag has breathtaking views all around, so make sure to catch one or two of them with your mom:

Dolphin’s Nose: The hill which resembles Dolphin’s nose is a prominent landmark. The view of the Bay of Bengal and the Vizag port is a dream for the eyes.

Kailasagiri: This beautiful hilltop park offers scenic panoramic vistas of the surroundings and the beach below.

Rushikonda Beach: Known as the ‘Jewel of the East Coast,’ this stunning shore is located on the coast of the Bay of Bengal. It’s a great place to relax by the waves.

Yarada Beach: Situated on the coast of the Bay of Bengal and located close to Dolphin’s nose, this beach is a quiet place to chill by the waves

This day is a perfect opportunity to cherish the bond with the bravest woman you know. Whether you go on a peaceful stroll in the gardens of Vizag, or drive out to revel in the captivating views from the top of Dolphin’s Nose, do make sure to celebrate this Mother’s Day by prioritising quality time with her!

