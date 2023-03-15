Inder Sahani, a Delhi-based comedian, has been tickling funny bones for more than six years now. The reputed comedian is now gearing up for his next standup comedy show in Vizag. Known for his versatility and unique style, he has won hearts with his performances in various comedy shows and online platforms.

After receiving an overwhelming response from the audience in Vizag in 2021 and 2022, Inder Sahani is all set to make a comeback to the city with his latest show, Aap Manoge Nahi. This show has toured across 50+ cities with The Grin Club, and now, Vizag is set to witness his rib-tickling performance on 17 March 2023, at 8:30 PM.

The Grin Club, in association with The Park Hotel, Vizag, is producing this show. The Grin Club is a leading stand-up comedy producer across Vizag and Vijayawada. The club has been ensuring that comedy lovers get to see the best comedians from across the country every month for the past four years.

In 2019, Inder Sahani won the prestigious comedy reality show, Sabse Funny Kaun, hosted by Flipkart. This win catapulted him to fame and gave him a platform to showcase his talent. He then went on to appear in more than 20 episodes of Sony Sab TV’s comedy show, Good Night India, where he impressed audiences with his different genres of comedy. His popularity skyrocketed with his comedy videos on the Hotstar platform, which garnered a massive response from viewers.

So, get ready for a laughter riot as Inder Sahani brings his unique style to this standup comedy show in Vizag, thanks to The Grin Club’s efforts in promoting comedy in the region.

