Even as the process of counting votes polled in MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh began on Thursday, the High Court, in its interim order, stated that the announcement of the outcome of the election held in North Andhra would be subject to its final verdict. This followed a complaint filed by one of the candidates and advocate Srinivasa Rao.

The advocate, in his petition, pointed out that though a holiday was declared for courts in other parts, the same was not done in the case of the courts in North Andhra. As a result, some lawyers and court staff could not exercise their franchise, argued the lawyer of the petitioner.

The court, which accepted the petition in an interim order, directed that the announcement of the counting outcome would be subject to its final order. Meanwhile, the counting of votes polled during the MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh on March 13 was taken up on Thursday.

Over two lakh voters cast their vote during the MLC elections in the north Andhra graduates constituency spread over six districts, including the newly formed ones. Sitting MLC Madhav of BJP is seeking reelection, while other candidates include those from YSRCP, TDP and PDF.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more political updates.