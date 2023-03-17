On Thursday, 17 March 2023, The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Waltair Division arrested three men for allegedly smuggling silver worth ₹31.8 lakhs at the Srikakulam Road Railway Station. According to the RPF report, the accused were nabbed for failing to produce any documents for the silver in their possession.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi, the crime came to light when an RPF Head Constable, N Ramesh, noticed a man arriving suspiciously from train number 12864, SMVB- Howrah Express, carrying four bags. The suspect then met two other men on the station’s platform 3.

Upon investigating the three men, the RPF officials uncovered the valuables being illegally transported. The railway police booked the accused under relevant sections for allegedly smuggling the silver via the Srikakulam Road Railway Station. Further, the RPF coordinated with the State GST Department and levied a fine of ₹5.71 lakhs as per GST regulations.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.