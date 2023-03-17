Vizag is gearing up for its biggest treat of entertainment yet in 2023, with the star-studded Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) marking a return to the city after years. Bringing together some of the crowd-favourite actors of Indian cinema and the country’s most-loved sport, cricket, the CCL is a solid package of nail-biting matches, raw action, and camaraderie of actors from different languages.

This year’s edition kicked off on 18 February 2023 and recently concluded its league phase, which featured 16 enthralling matches between the eight participating teams. The final phase of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023, including the semis and the final match, is scheduled for 24 and 25 March at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag.

The two penultimate matches of the tournament, the semi-finals, will be played between the Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Mumbai Heroes, and Telugu Warriors and Karnataka Bulldozers, respectively. The first match, between Dabbangs and Heroes, will commence at 2:30 PM, while the second semi-final, featuring Warriors and Bulldozers, will begin at 7:00 PM.

The team representing the Sandalwood concluded the league phase on a high note, remaining undefeated in all four matches it played. On the other hand, the Telugu Warriors have had a decent run so far, winning two of their league matches. Considering the red-hot form of the team’s skipper, Akhil Akkineni, who surmounted 315 runs this year, the Tollywood team will enter the field with tons of confidence. Nevertheless, Karnataka’s winning streak would still put pressure on the home team.

Upon wrapping up both semi-final matches on the same day, the champion-deciding clash will begin at 7:00 PM on Saturday, 25 March 2023. The cricket-loving locals are expected to turn up in huge numbers at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium to cheer for their favourite film stars.

