With the final match of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 just a few hours away, the cricket-loving crowd of Vizag are abuzz with excitement to cheer for their favourite team, Telugu Warriors. Happening at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, the champion-deciding clash will be fought between the Bhojpuri Dabbangs, who snatched the victory away from Mumbai Heroes last evening, and the Akhil-led Tollywood contingent.

Last night, SS Thaman sealed the win for Telugu Warriors with a blistering finish knock, hitting a couple of boundaries at crucial moments. Despite Roshan Meka giving an energetic start to the chase, Karnataka’s bowlers soon took the situation under control, dismissing skipper Akhil, Raghu, and opener Ashwin in quick succession.

In the first semi-final between the Bhojpuri and Mumbai teams, a last-ball six decided the fate, leaving Ritesh Deshmukh’s men in disbelief and disappointment. Dabbangs’ batter Asghar hit 9 runs in the last two balls to seal his team a spot in the final.

The Finale

The final match of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 will commence at 7:00 pm between Telugu Warriors and Bhojpuri Dabbangs in Vizag. While a decent portion of the stands got occupied during Friday’s semis, an even higher number is expected to witness the epic finale.

